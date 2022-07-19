Hit-and-run driver Puneet Puneet released on bail in India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

While Australia’s extradition request remains pending with Indian courts, hit-and-run driver Puneet Puneet has been released on bail from Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The 33-year-old is wanted for his involvement in a 2008 drink-driving crash that killed student Dean Hofstee and grievously injured Clancy Coker while they were crossing a road in Melbourne.

Puneet had then fled the scene and was later caught by authorities. He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.165 when arrested and admitted to driving at 150 km/ hr in a 60km/h zone.

He was on bail in Victoria when he fled the country on a friend’s passport in 2009 and was only arrested four years later in India.

In 2020, he disappeared again before being taken into custody in September 2021.

Through the years, Puneet has continued to fight extradition proceedings to Australia, citing discrimination and hatred of Indian students.

Despite recent protests from prosecutors stemming from Puneet’s numerous attempts to evade authorities, he has now been granted bail to care for his elderly ailing parents, according to court documents.

As part of his bail conditions, he is barred from leaving India and had to surrender his passport. He was also required to provide authorities with his phone number and keep the phone switched on for all hours of the day.

Additionally, he was required to pay a surety of INR 20,000.

A spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said extraditing Puneet “remains a very high priority for the Australian government.”

Puneet’s next extradition hearing is scheduled for 17 October.

