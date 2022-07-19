fbpx
Australia

Hit-and-run driver Puneet Puneet released on bail in India

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
puneet puneet
Source: AAP/ Altaf Qadri.
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

 

While Australia’s extradition request remains pending with Indian courts, hit-and-run driver Puneet Puneet has been released on bail from Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

The 33-year-old is wanted for his involvement in a 2008 drink-driving crash that killed student Dean Hofstee and grievously injured Clancy Coker while they were crossing a road in Melbourne.

Puneet had then fled the scene and was later caught by authorities. He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.165 when arrested and admitted to driving at 150 km/ hr in a 60km/h zone.

He was on bail in Victoria when he fled the country on a friend’s passport in 2009 and was only arrested four years later in India.

In 2020, he disappeared again before being taken into custody in September 2021.

Through the years, Puneet has continued to fight extradition proceedings to Australia, citing discrimination and hatred of Indian students.

Despite recent protests from prosecutors stemming from Puneet’s numerous attempts to evade authorities, he has now been granted bail to care for his elderly ailing parents, according to court documents.

As part of his bail conditions, he is barred from leaving India and had to surrender his passport. He was also required to provide authorities with his phone number and keep the phone switched on for all hours of the day.

Additionally, he was required to pay a surety of INR 20,000.

A spokesperson for Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said extraditing Puneet “remains a very high priority for the Australian government.”

Puneet’s next extradition hearing is scheduled for 17 October.

Compiled from various media reports

READ MORE: Young couple, newly arrived in Melbourne, in serious road accident

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTheatre review: Black With Equal, by Sydney’s Natak Mandali
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Black with equal

Theatre review: Black With Equal, by Sydney’s Natak Mandali

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  At the end of the staging of the play Black With Equal in Sydney recently, the question was asked, almost too tentatively: Are we...
india flag

#myIndianLink photo contest 2022: win exciting prizes

Indian Link - 0
  Our Independence Day photo contest is BACK! Are you of Indian heritage? Or have you travelled there for an amazing vacation? Maybe you’re someone who...
kumud sharma at work on her app PMP Exam Mentor

PMP Exam Mentor: An app for project management aspirants

Kalyani Wakhare - 0
  If you’re a professional currently pursuing certification in project management, you’ve probably heard of the Project Management Professional (PMP) Exam Mentor app. Free to use...
mandala

Design our Diwali greeting card: Art competition announcement!

Indian Link - 0
It’s back again: Indian Link‘s annual Diwali art competition for kids! Like every year, we are seeking out the youngest artists in our community across...
PRAVIN XEONA GPS ARTIST

GPS artist Pravin Xeona: finding shapes and designs in Melbourne’s streets

Rhea L Nath - 0
  During Melbourne’s lockdown in 2020, local Pravin Xeona found an interesting outlet to ‘stay sane’: mapping Melbourne’s streets on his bicycle. These pre-planned routes took...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020