Young couple, newly arrived in Melbourne, in serious road accident

Three weeks in the country, Yatin and Muskaan's Australian dream has had a devastating start

By Rhea L Nath
Muskaan, 21, has suffered serious injuries (Source: Supplied)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

For young couple Yatin and Muskaan, who arrived in Melbourne less than three weeks ago, their Australian dream has gotten off to a devastating start.

On Thursday 16 June, 21-year-old Muskaan was involved in a hit-and-run accident while crossing Leakes Road, Tarneit near the intersection of Penrose Promenade.

“She had just gotten off at the bus stop and was crossing the road when she was hit by a white sedan. The driver did not stop,” her husband Yatin, understandably distressed, told Indian Link.

Instead, the driver headed east towards Derrimut Road, as per police reports.

It was a passing motorist who stopped to assist Muskaan and called an ambulance to the scene.

She was rushed to Royal Melbourne Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which include two fractured ribs, injuries to her collar bone and shoulder, and six stitches on her forehead.

“Doctors are estimating a 2.5-month recovery period. She’s in a lot of pain,” Yatin lamented.

The young couple from Karnal, Haryana had moved to Melbourne on Muskaan’s student visa on 29 May. She was set to begin her postgraduate education at the University of Melbourne next month, studying environmental science.

Yatin and Muskaan (Source: Supplied)

They’re now faced with massive medical bills that are barely covered by their overseas student health insurance (OSHC). As new arrivals to the country, they have little financial security and were in the process of finding steady incomes.

In an effort to help out, some of their friends encouraged them to create a GoFundMe page.

“I didn’t know what to do when this happened. I’m on a spouse visa and we’re new to the country. I’d never even heard of GoFundMe before,” 25-year-old Yatin said.

It seems the Indian community has answered the call, rallying together to raise over $11,000 so far.

Still, it’s an uphill battle ahead for Yatin and Muskaan as police continue to investigate the incident. A 21-year-old Tarneit man came forward the day after the incident but was released pending further enquiries.

“We haven’t heard much from the police. It’s a very scary, uncertain time,” Yatin said.

To contribute to the fundraiser and help the young couple, click here.

READ ALSO: How Adelaide’s Indian community opened its arms to two bereaved kids

Rhea L Nath
Rhea L Nath is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Sydney. In 2021, she was the winner of the Alan Knight Student Award (NSW Premier's Multicultural Communications Awards)

