BAPS temple vandalism: NSW Police release suspect image

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The NSW Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying the suspects involved in the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Rosehill, Sydney. Detectives have released images of a vehicle and a person who they believe may have information which could assist them in their investigation. The incident occurred on Friday 5 May 2023, between 1am and 2am, when paint was found sprayed outside the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on Eleanor Street.

Cumberland Police Area Command officers were called to the scene at around 9am on Friday, following which they launched an investigation into the matter. The released images depict a vehicle last seen travelling on Virginia Street towards James Ruse Drive in Rosehill, as well as a person dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark beanie and a face mask who was recorded as being in the vicinity of the BAPS Hindu temple at the same time.

Cumberland Commander, Superintendent Sheridan Waldau, said that the police were hopeful that the images would generate help from the public, and that the person or the occupants of the car would come forward with information crucial to the investigation. She also emphasized that the NSW Police works closely with members of a widely-diverse community in western Sydney and that actions such as these can cause unnecessary distress.

The temple, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, is a Hindu temple that has been in operation for over 25 years in Rosehill, a suburb in Western Sydney with a large Indian community. The temple has been a place of worship and cultural celebration for members of the community, who are now shocked and saddened by the act of vandalism.

The incident has been condemned by various community leaders and religious groups, who have called for an investigation into the matter and for those responsible to be brought to justice. The BAPS Hindu temple management has also issued a statement expressing their disappointment and urging the community to remain calm and cooperate with the police investigation.

The vandalism of the Hindu temple has also raised concerns about the safety and security of religious institutions in the area, and the need for greater measures to protect them from similar acts of vandalism or hate crimes. The NSW Police has assured the community that they take such incidents seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all members of the community.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism of the Hindu temple is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The police have assured that all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.

