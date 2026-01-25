Tausif Khan OAM: Australia Day Honours 2026

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“It’s a great honour,” Tausif Khan OAM says of his Australia Day recognition. “I would like to thank the Australian Government – and the Queensland Government for helping facilitate the activities and endeavours that have got me this ward today.”

The gregarious 80-something has been a community builder since his arrival in Brisbane in 1986.

Tausif Khan was born in Agra, India, and later moved to the UK for higher studies, earning a degree in data electronics at the dawn of the information technology era.

His first job took him to Germany, where he met and married Renate, now his wife of 57 years.

They moved to Australia to raise their family, while he worked in the insurance industry.

By the time India opened up economically in 1992, Khan had built up a vast network of professionals in India, Australia and Europe to enter the market. Keen to help the Queensland government build a trade relationship with India, he was supported by the then Indian High Commissioner in Canberra Akbar Khaleeli, and the Consulate General of India in Sydney in setting up the India Trade Centre, where he served as Chair from 1992 to 2008.

A natural connector of people, his language skills proved invaluable.

Among his connections were Chinese businesses and professionals keen to enter the Indian market, leading to his active involvement with the Chinese Club of Queensland and the Chinese Business and Professional Association.

Within the Indian community

Khan’s varied interests – cultural activities which varied from radio and music to sher-shayari and sport – saw him launch platforms to bring his compatriots together, burgeoning in number by the late 1990s.

“I was part of an active and passionate team that built the first Indian association here – with funding from the city council as well as from the state department,” Khan describes. “At the India Australia Society of Queensland and the Indian Cultural Association of Queensland, we presented multicultural festivals, India fairs, India bazaars and musical events.”

The associations served a great purpose in the 1990s and early 2000s, but Khan agrees that these and similar platforms are not as impactful in current times.

“All I can say is during our early years here, people in the community were really very helpful. Any new person that arrived, we would welcome them and do our utmost to support them till they were satisfactorily set up. Now on the other hand, information is much more easily available, and many migrants already have friends or family to help them. Perhaps that’s why the interest is going down.”

Tausif Khan OAM is pleased with the manner in which the Indian community has acclimatised. “In the hospitals, in industry, at universities, in government positions, we are all contributing significantly. And regarding international students – I see them working extremely hard to support themselves and I fell proud of that.”

But of course there’s a word of caution too.

“Your mindset matters,” Khan advises. “In Australia, we are all equal – we respect each other and care for one another. New migrants should arrive with an open mind, respecting every religion and every person, regardless of background.”

Read more: Satwant Singh Calais OAM: Australia Day Honours 2026