Satwant Singh Calais OAM: Australia Day Honours 2026

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When Satwant Singh Calais OAM arrived in Australia in 1970 as a high school student, the adjustment was challenging – particularly at boarding school, where his turban and full head of never-cut hair often drew attention.

But those moments are not what define his memories of those early years.

“The staff and students were accommodating and welcoming, which was very nice,” Calais says of his time at The Friends’ School, Hobart, a Quaker institution.

However, it did prove transformative – setting him on a lifelong path of helping others like him find their footing in Australia, and guiding the next generation towards becoming well-adjusted Sikh Australians.

For this, Calais has received the OAM honour this Australia Day.

Heading to the University of Tasmania for further studies in science, the Malaysia-born Calais met with many overseas students – all struggling to settle in.

“I was blessed to stay with a foster family during holidays, gaining an intimate understanding of Australian culture and its nuances.” he recounts. “So I was able to assist many of the new students. It led me to establish the Overseas Student Service.”

Sydney and beyond

Moving to Sydney as a family man years later, Calais got together with like-minded friends to set up the Punjabi School in 1997.

“We realised our youth needed confidence and a deeper understanding of their heritage. Wearing a patka makes you stand out, and confidence matters. So in 1999 we started youth camps to help young people understand who they are, feel comfortable in themselves, and explain their identity to Australians. Racism often stems from ignorance. By engaging fully in school communities – as we did when our own sons attended The King’s School – barriers were broken, and those lessons have since been shared across the Sikh community.”

The youth camps which began with 18 attendees and grew into Sikh Youth Australia SYA, seeing 350 students only weeks ago at its annual event at Collaroy.

Growing organically, the movement followed the students into university (with structured leadership development programs) and into the workforce (with the hugely successful Young Sikh Professionals Network, YSPN.)

“At YSPN our youth mentor each other, while invited speakers give guidance about dealing with the workforce and work environment.”

YSPN has now grown to Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland, and welcomes members from all backgrounds.

Meanwhile, medical students noticed high rates of diabetes and heart disease among migrants, prompting the launch of Culture Care, a volunteer-led initiative offering free health clinics at gurdwaras for those struggling with language and access to care; a Glenwood clinic in October alone saw 150 attendees.

Sikh Youth Australia’s charity arm, Sikh to Give, has supported the community through food relief vouchers during floods and by donating a car to a family with a disabled daughter who lost everything.

Cultural causes

Divine Steps, another interesting project, was launched in 2019 to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak. It brought together musicians across faiths for an open-air concert inspired by his four udaasis. Nine communities shared sacred music and philosophy before an audience of 5,000.

“We’re one of the few organisations running a nationwide spiritual development program. Small jathas travel across Australia, taking kirtan, simran and meditation into gurdwaras, community spaces and homes. With more than 20 recent sessions in Sydney and Newcastle, and others rolling through Melbourne, Brisbane and regional centres, the focus is youth – nothing radical or preachy, just engaging at their level.”

Another high-profile Calais initiative has been the biennial Sikh Awards for Excellence. “It’s been remarkable to see how many people quietly contribute to Australia’s social and economic life without seeking recognition,” Calais notes. “We’ve uncovered hidden gems from across the nation. Each cycle attracts around 200 applicants, assessed by an independent panel of professionals. The awards culminate in a black-tie event, celebrating achievement and encouraging recipients to step forward for broader national honours and community recognition.”

All of the SYA activities are volunteer-run and family-driven, with mums, dads, kids and grandparents all chipping in. “My own success is a reflection of the strengths of my family and their support – my OAM is really a recognition of the total contribution of all the Sikh sevadars, the people that make time for the community.”

With deep spirituality guiding all his endeavours, what does Calais make of current times, when religious tolerance feels in short supply?

“It’s ignorance, at the end of the day,” Satwant Singh Calais OAM notes. “We’ve got to engage with all faith groups with respect. A classic example is music – engagement can be taken across boundaries. Engaging everybody like that in a positive sense, and with mutual respect and love, and perhaps patience – because you can’t have change overnight – can be successful.” Satwant Singh Calais OAM

Read more: Kunwarjit Singh Sangla: Australia Day Awards 2026