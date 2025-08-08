Auntyji: Soup-eriority complex

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji,

I consider myself a loving and supportive father and husband – but from time to time, I do feel my family doesn’t quite appreciate the effort I put in.

Let me explain. My wife has a demanding job, so I’ve taken charge of the cooking at home. And because I love soup, I make a hearty, nutritious, and downright delicious soup every week. It’s usually our main meal for dinner, and lunch the next day.

But alas, my family does not share my enthusiasm for soup. They’ll have a token spoon or two, then pretend to forget it exists by lunchtime. Frankly, I think this is just ungrateful behaviour.

I’ve explained to them, very reasonably, that soup is good for them. They nod, say “true, true,” and then proceed to ignore it like it’s last year’s Diwali mithai.

My wife now says I shouldn’t cook something the whole family doesn’t enjoy. But I say – what about me? I love soup. Doesn’t my happiness count on the weekly menu?

Mind you, these aren’t any old soups. These are New York Times recipes. Thousands of people across the world vouch for their deliciousness!

When I go to the pub and sip my Coopers Pale Ale, I tell my friends about my family’s anti-soup stance – and they all agree: the disrespect is real.

So, what’s a soup-loving man to do?

Auntyji says

You pathar dil insaan. What kind of family man insists on serving food nobody wants to eat? You live in the land of abundance, and judging by your pub lifestyle, clearly you can afford to cook food your family actually enjoys. Arre matlabi aadmi, are you seriously so selfish that you only make what you like? And this you call “loving and supportive”?

Listen, you khudgarz – if you went to the pub and they served you Carlton Draught instead of your precious Coopers, would you happily drink that? No? Then why torture your family like this?

A loving person cooks meals that fill the home with joy, not resentment. Your clever wife has gently advised you to make food everyone likes, so why are you punishing your poor family over your obsession with hot liquid?

And your friends? Useless. As kam akal as you – because instead of making you realise the bewakufi of your ways, they are nurturing your selfishness. Instead of telling you to stop this madness, they’re cheering you on like soup warriors.

Stop with the soup. Your family is not in jail. Only a paagal kabootar serves a starter as a main course.

Get some sense, silly man. Do the right thing. Of course, you can still make soup – just make it for yourself.

Preferably mushroom.

