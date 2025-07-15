What we talk about when we talk about Sanjay

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji

When Sanjay Kapur passed away recently after he was stung by a bee while playing the nawabi khel of polo, I saw my sister-in-law crying silently for him. sanjay kapur death

I was shocked because I could not understand why she was grieving for him when she didn’t even know him.

I told her that Sanjay was a villain because he had divorced Karishma Kapoor, and he had done unspeakable things to her. I said to my sister-in-law, don’t feel any pity for him – he does not deserve it. Auntyji, she replied that I was being harsh and cruel and I should feel some grief for the loss of a human life. I said I feel no such sympathy for Sanjay. What are your thoughts, Auntyji? sanjay kapur death

Auntyji says

Dude! Are you seriously writing to me about this? Why are you taking a bees saal purana panga with Kapoor vs Kapur, and making this an issue? How dare you waste my time with this budtehzeeb pagalpan? How is this any business of yours? Were you at Karishma’s wedding and honeymoon, that you knew exactly what happened and who was the villain and who was the hero? sanjay kapur death

If you’re not involved, you have no right to comment. People say things in the heat of the moment and are often misquoted by the media — so leave the Kapoor vs Kapur drama alone and mind your own business.

Your sister-in-law is right to feel grief; every death deserves compassion. With two children now missing their father, her empathy is completely natural.

As for a jahil haraami like you, who is more rakshas and less insaan, here is my advice. You really need to start paying attention to your own life and not minding the business of other people. Especially where marital relations are concerned, mind your own business. I know Karishma was a great actress in the ‘90s and still is, but she is also entitled to a private life. You have no business judging what happened in her marriage – Doosron ki shaadi par nazar rakhne se behtar hai, apni shaadi sambhaalo. sanjay kapur death

