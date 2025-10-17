Auntyji, help! My sister’s become my frenemy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dear Auntyji my sister my frenemy

Namaste Auntyji. I hope you are well and in good spirits. Auntyji, I am 70 years old, and I feel I could call you Bahenji instead – because you are so wise and I feel we are closer in age. My problem is this. My sister’s my frenemy. I have not spoken to her for a whole year because last year, we got into an argument where I reminded her of some of the nasty things she said to me over the years. She called me a mean lady, and asked me why I remember things from decades ago. But Auntyji, people should be held accountable for all the things they say and in conversations, it is good to remind people of the ways they have hurt others. I have forgiven these people for the harsh things they have said to me – but I won’t forget. My husband says I should just let it go, but why should I? He says it’s not good for the digestion if I remember all the hurtful words from the past. But I am writing to you so you can guide me on the best course of action. What do you think, Bahenji?

Auntyji says my sister my frenemy

Hey Ram, kis kalankani ke muh lag gayi?! Let me call a dayan a dayan – because that’s what you are, my dear. You get your energy not from yoga or almonds, but from reminding people of everything they did wrong since 1973.

You’re 70, with both feet flirting with the grave, and still acting like a bewakuf schoolgirl keeping score! Tell me, have you ever counted the nasty things you’ve said? Or are you too busy polishing your halo? You claim to have “forgiven,” but haan haan, jhooti kahin ki – to forgive is to forget, not to keep a mental spreadsheet of insults.

Your husband is right: your digestion isn’t suffering from gluten, it’s suffering from grudges. Every time you replay an argument, your BP spikes and karma laughs.

You need to spend the rest of your darkening years assessing all the ways you have been a kalmouhi.

So here’s my advice: each time your mind wanders to old quarrels, stop. Reflect on your own words, then say a prayer. Otherwise, in your next janam you’ll come back as a street dog gali ka kutta – sniffing garbage while people throw chappals at you.

Start atoning today, you besharam, or prepare for a very itchy afterlife.

