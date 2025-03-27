A fulfulling Iftar at Sydney’s Indian Consulate

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The second annual Iftar dinner hosted by the Consul General of India in Sydney Dr S Janakiraman thsi week marked a significant event for Indian Muslims here during the holy month of Ramadan. I

The warmly received evening brought together diverse representatives from Indian community associations, business and government representatives, and friends of the community. The highlight of the evening was the sincere appreciation expressed by multiple attendees to the Consul General Dr S Janakiraman for the opportunity to come together and commemorate a very important event for billions around the globe. The CGI’s initiative underscored the importance of fostering engagement across faiths and inter-cultural harmony. Iftar at Sydney’s Indian Consulate

Addressing the gathering, the Consul General spoke eloquently about the idea of caring and sharing as the key message of Ramadan. Notable attendees were NSW MP Warren Kirby (representing the Minister for Multiculturalism), Jodi McKay (Director of the Australia-India CEO Forum), Irfan Malik (National Associate Chair of the AIBC), Cr Barbara Ward (Ku-ring-gai Council), and Maurice Newman (entrepreneur and a friend of the community).

Shortly after sunset, which is the designated time to break the fast during Ramadan, Irfan Malik gave the Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer. Following the example of Prophet Mohammed and the Abrahamic tradition, the attendees broke their fast with dates. Malik then offered a dua, the invocation of blessings, to the gathering, wishing peace upon those present and beyond. The attendees followed this with collective prayers, fostering an atmosphere filled with reverence and solemn contemplation.

In his address to the gathering, Dr Janakiraman emphasised the themes integral to the spirit of Ramadan – the importance of caring, compassion, and solidarity. Reflecting on these values, the Consul General passionately stated, “You care for yourself, you care for others. You care for the environment, you care for the community. You connect with yourself, connect with your friends, connect with family, connect with the community, connect with the past and the present. Let us all be connected!” He acknowledged various attendees and the strong attendance despite it being late on a working day.

Warren Kirby, Member for Riverstone, further elaborated on the community aspects of Ramadan in his remarks. He noted that within the last census period, the Muslim community in the northwest of Sydney doubled in numbers and constituted a wide variety of belief systems within the Islamic faith. He highlighted the collective essence of the occasion, noting, “When breaking the fast, it’s not about doing this as an individual. It is a time for the community to come together.”

Kirby praised the empathy and generosity displayed by the Muslim community, particularly noting their increased charitable contributions during Ramadan. He further emphasised the profound and positive impact of Muslim Australians on the broader society, acknowledging their invaluable contributions. Iftar at Sydney’s Indian Consulate

Jodi McKay, Director of the Australia-India CEO Forum, noted Indophile and a strong supporter of the Indian-Australian community, also addressed the event. She commended the Consul General for being the first to organise an Iftar at the Consulate General of India in Sydney, and continuing it for the second consecutive year. McKay also commended Warren Kirby on his role as NSW Chair of the Parliamentary Friends of India group. Touching upon broader global contexts with emotion, she bemoaned the fact that the anguish and the suffering in Gaza hadn’t eased, as she had hoped for at last year’s Iftar. She thoughtfully reflected, “Ramadan is being celebrated so differently in different parts of the world, yet with the same genuine sentiment,” underscoring the universal significance and shared compassion inherent to Ramadan.

Maurice Newman took the opportunity to talk about the India-Australia relationship, noting that there is still a very long road to travel in bringing the two nations closer.

The Consul General’s initiative in organising the Iftar dinner provided a poignant reminder of Ramadan’s profound significance and served as a timely reminder to stay united amid global uncertainties, conflicts, and suffering. The dinner was a powerful symbol of unity and strength in diversity, offering solace, hope, and a shared sense of purpose amidst challenging times. Iftar at Sydney’s Indian Consulate

