The best Iftar buffets in Sydney and Melbourne this Ramadan

So you’ve been to the Ramadan night markets and loved what’s on offer. It’s time then to check out Iftar (evening meal) offerings at the restaurants.
Mansaf lamb. Mashawi. Haleem. Kafta Mishwe. Nihari. Shish Tawook. Mouth-watering delights from the Arab world and South and South East Asia.
Or seafood, steak or burgers if you prefer.
Here’s our list of the top spots in Sydney and Melbourne to join the Muslim community as they break their fast.
Worth checking if these restaurants also offer a morning meal takeaway – Sehri!
SYDNEY
1. Al Aseel
Renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, Al Aseel offers a mouthwatering Iftar spread at ten locations across Sydney. It’s the perfect place to indulge in classics like Kafta Mishwe and Shish Tawook. They also offer a daily special to keep things interesting.
Price per person: $70
View this post on Instagram
2. Monsoon Palace
Located in Auburn, Monsoon Palace is a hidden gem for buffet lovers. Their Ramadan Iftar Special Buffet boasts over 25 dishes, offering everything from savory classics to sweet treats.
Price per person: $24.99
View this post on Instagram
3. Lal Qila Darling Harbour (Darling Harbour)
You’ll find Lal Qila’s renowned Iftar buffets on any list of Ramadan favourites. It’s the welcoming atmosphere, regulars will tell you, on top of the vast array of traditional Pakistani and northern Indian cuisine. Book to ensure availability.
Prices for Mon-Thur
Under 4: free | 4 – 10 : $34.99 | 10+ Years: $59.90
Prices for Fri, Sat, Sun
Under 4: free | 4 – 10 : $34.99 | 10+ Years: $64.90
View this post on Instagram
4. Titanic Cafe
If you find yourself in Bankstown, Titanic Cafe is a must-visit. Enjoy rich flavoUrs and traditional favorites like Mansaf lamb and Mashawi in their hearty buffet. It’s a great spot for family and friends to gather.
Price per person: $65
For kids under 12: $30
View this post on Instagram
5. Armani Restaurant (Parramata)
Looking for a mix of international flavours with a touch of Middle Eastern flair? Armani Restaurant brings together seafood, steaks, chicken, pastas, and risottos, offering something for everyone.
Price per person: $90
For kids: $50
6. Volcano’s Steakhouse (Bankstown)
Head over to Volcano’s Steakhouse in Bankstown for a popular buffet that includes everything from ribs and grilled sirloin to squid. It’s a feast that’ll satisfy everyone at the table.
Price per person: $79.90
Kids (4-10): $39.90
Kids under 3: Free
7. Sultan Palace (Glebe)
For a delicious Desi feast, Sultan Palace in Glebe offers a fantastic spread featuring authentic Pakistani dishes. Bookings are essential, so plan ahead.
Price per person: $35
Kids (4-10): $20
Kids under 3: Free
8. Mehfil (Auburn)
If you’re craving a mix of Hyderabadi and Arabian flavors, Mehfil’s all-you-can-eat buffet is the way to go. Available from Iftar until it’s all gone, you won’t leave hungry!
Price per person: $27.99
Kids (6-14): $18
Kids under 5: Free
9. Maharaja Karahi (Padstow)
Maharaja Karahi offers a buffet filled with authentic Pakistani dishes like haleem and Nihari. If you’re on the go, grab a takeaway box to enjoy anywhere.
Price per person: $35.99
Kids (3-10): $17.99
10. Rashays
With eight locations across Sydney, Rashays’ special buffet menu includes ribs, burgers, pastas, and grills, making it the perfect spot to break your fast with loved ones.
Price per person: $49.95
Kids (4-10): $19.95
Kids under 3: Free
View this post on Instagram
Other Sydney spots worth checking out: Feast in the Middle East (Granville), Hyderabad House (Harris Park), Faheem Fast Food (South Strathfield & Enmore), Sizzlingo (Padstow), Do Darya (Bexley)
MELBOURNE
1. BBQ Lounge (Brunswick and Westmeadows)
BBQ Lounge brings a hearty spread with kebabs, assorted breads, Bihari, biryani, and more. Both branches serve special Iftar and Eid feasts, making it a go-to for any Ramadan gathering.
Price per person: $49.99
Kids (5-10): $26.99
View this post on Instagram
2. Ziyka (Carlton and Broadmeadows)
Serving a buffet with over 25 dishes, Ziyka is your destination for a memorable Iftar feast. They also offer a special Sehri buffet.
Price per person: $40
View this post on Instagram
3. Karachi Street Food (West Meadows)
Craving comforting home-cooked Desi flavours? Karachi Street Food offers both Sehri and Iftar buffets, with dedicated prayer spaces to enhance your Ramadan experience.
Price per person (Mon-Thurs): $39.99
Kids (5-10): $25.99
Price per person (Fri-Sun): $41.99
Kids (5-10): $21.99
View this post on Instagram
4. Arabesque (CBD)
Known for its all-you-can-eat Ramadan buffet, Arabesque serves up everything from kabsa and mandi to grilled skewers and traditional desserts.
Price per person: $55
5. Mint & Co (Carlton)
It’s Dubai, right here in Melbourne, at Mint & Co. Their huge Iftar buffet runs weekdays, capturing the true spirit of Ramadan.
Price per person: $49
View this post on Instagram
6. Burgertory
Who doesn’t love a good burger? Burgertory (multiple locations) offers meal deals perfect for Iftar, with each combo including a date, burger, fries, and drink.
Meal for 1: $17
Meal for 2: $32
View this post on Instagram
7. Lazzat Kaddah (Coburg)
Lazzat Kaddah’s Iftar buffet (Wednesday to Sunday) offers a range of authentic dishes, with takeaway options available early in the evening. The buffet opens for ladies and children first, followed by men. Menu changes daily.
Price per person (Adults): $50
Kids (3-12): $25
Kids under 3: Free
View this post on Instagram
8. Fawkner Kebab House (Fawkner)
It’s Pakistani cuisine that is the mainstay in the Iftar buffets at this Pakistani-Turkish restaurant. A popular specialty – matka curd! It’s open for both evening and morning meals, and laso provides takeaway boxes – all reasonably priced.
Prices:
Iftari: $35 per person, ($20 for kids), 5.00 – 9.00 pm daily
Sehri: $25 per person ($17 for kids), starts 2.30 am daily
Iftar box takeaway: $18
View this post on Instagram
9. Leyalina (Carlton)
Looking for something different? Try Egyptian. There’s a Ramadan special banquet, or choose from the à la carte menu with options such as Kebda Eskandrany, Hawawshy “Araies”, Lamb Cutlets, Moza Dunney, Roz Moammar, and more.
With inputs from Taufeeq Ahmed Sheikh
Read Also: Ramadan: What the Muslim month of fasting is all about