The best Iftar buffets in Sydney and Melbourne this Ramadan

So you’ve been to the Ramadan night markets and loved what’s on offer. It’s time then to check out Iftar (evening meal) offerings at the restaurants.

Mansaf lamb. Mashawi. Haleem. Kafta Mishwe. Nihari. Shish Tawook. Mouth-watering delights from the Arab world and South and South East Asia.

Or seafood, steak or burgers if you prefer.

Here’s our list of the top spots in Sydney and Melbourne to join the Muslim community as they break their fast.

Worth checking if these restaurants also offer a morning meal takeaway – Sehri!

SYDNEY

1. Al Aseel

Renowned for its authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, Al Aseel offers a mouthwatering Iftar spread at ten locations across Sydney. It’s the perfect place to indulge in classics like Kafta Mishwe and Shish Tawook. They also offer a daily special to keep things interesting.

Price per person: $70

2. Monsoon Palace

Located in Auburn, Monsoon Palace is a hidden gem for buffet lovers. Their Ramadan Iftar Special Buffet boasts over 25 dishes, offering everything from savory classics to sweet treats.

Price per person: $24.99

3. Lal Qila Darling Harbour (Darling Harbour)

You’ll find Lal Qila’s renowned Iftar buffets on any list of Ramadan favourites. It’s the welcoming atmosphere, regulars will tell you, on top of the vast array of traditional Pakistani and northern Indian cuisine. Book to ensure availability.

Prices for Mon-Thur

Under 4: free | 4 – 10 : $34.99 | 10+ Years: $59.90

Prices for Fri, Sat, Sun

Under 4: free | 4 – 10 : $34.99 | 10+ Years: $64.90

4. Titanic Cafe

If you find yourself in Bankstown, Titanic Cafe is a must-visit. Enjoy rich flavoUrs and traditional favorites like Mansaf lamb and Mashawi in their hearty buffet. It’s a great spot for family and friends to gather.

Price per person: $65

For kids under 12: $30