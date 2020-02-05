What’s On in Brisbane

MOVIES

Hindi Films

Malang Tanhaji Jawaani Jaaneman

StreetDancer3

Gujarati

Kem Chho

Punjabi

Zakhmi



Tamil

VaanumKottatum

Telugu

Jaanu



Malayalam

Anjaam Pathira

To book your tickets, go to:

https://eventcinemas.com.au

https://www.hoyts.com.au/movies

COMMUNITY NOTICEBOARD

Free legal help for women in need: Legal Aid Queensland announces a range of services for women including legal help and support for domestic and family violence problems, assistance with family law and child support issues or help with civil law matters like discrimination, consumer rip-offs and debt problems. The organisation also provides a Women’s Domestic Violence Court Assistance Service, offering free and confidential assistance to all women who attend the Brisbane Magistrates Court for domestic and family violence matters. For details, please visit https://www.legalaid.qld.gov.au/Home.

To have your event listed, email media@indianlink.com.au