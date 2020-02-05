What’s On in Brisbane

MOVIES
Hindi Films
Malang
Tanhaji
Jawaani Jaaneman
StreetDancer3
Gujarati
Kem Chho
Punjabi
Zakhmi
Tamil
VaanumKottatum
Telugu
Jaanu
Malayalam
Anjaam Pathira
https://eventcinemas.com.au
https://www.hoyts.com.au/movies
COMMUNITY NOTICEBOARD
Free legal help for women in need: Legal Aid Queensland announces a range of services for women including legal help and support for domestic and family violence problems, assistance with family law and child support issues or help with civil law matters like discrimination, consumer rip-offs and debt problems. The organisation also provides a Women’s Domestic Violence Court Assistance Service, offering free and confidential assistance to all women who attend the Brisbane Magistrates Court for domestic and family violence matters. For details, please visit https://www.legalaid.qld.gov.au/Home.
