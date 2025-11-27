What to do if you face racial abuse

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When a 63-year-old Indian-origin was attacked by a 22-year-old woman at Westfield Parramatta recently, it left the community shaken. It was the latest in a spate of verbal and physical attacks, incidence of which have increased dramatically in recent months.

For many migrants, this incident hit close to home – because it taps into a quiet fear we rarely articulate: that racism can erupt anywhere, at any moment, even in the everyday spaces where we live, work and shop.

Incidents like this remind us that while Australia prides itself on fairness and respect, racism still surfaces in painful ways. When it happens to you, shock can leave you feeling frozen, unsure how to respond. But knowing your options empowers you. Here’s what you can do – for your own safety, wellbeing, and peace of mind.

Prioritise your safety above all

The recommendation is simple and universal – your immediate safety is paramount.

Move away from the situation if you can.

Seek out a public or secure space.

If needed, ask bystanders for help – or security guards, shop staff, or anyone nearby.

Walking away is not weakness; it’s wisdom. Your wellbeing comes first.

Choose whether to respond

Not every unpleasant comment needs to be confronted. For some people, saying “That’s not okay” or “Please don’t speak to me like that” can feel empowering. For others, silence and distance feel safer. Both responses are valid.

If you do choose to speak up, the goal is not argument but clarity. A simple, steady statement can assert your boundaries without escalating tension.

If the attack is serious, report it

While most interactions in melting pot cities like Sydney and Melbourne are positive, occasionally situations may require formal reporting.

In such cases, note down what you remember. Even short notes typed on your phone help preserve the facts during the shock.

Evidence strengthens your case if you choose to report the incident, but only attempt this if you are safe.

Useful evidence includes:

Photos or videos of the person or incident

Screenshots of online abuse

Notes about the time, location and what was said

Details of witnesses

CCTV availability (shopping centres often have it)

Contact authorities or community support services. You can report to:

State Police (000 in emergencies, 131 444 for non-urgent cases)

Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000)

Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) – if discrimination occurred at work, school, housing, or services

If the abuse occurred in a workplace or educational institution, inform HR, your manager, or the student support office. Workplaces and universities have legal obligations to protect you.

Remember, racism thrives in silence. Reporting it is not about fuelling division or “making trouble” – it is protecting yourself and your community.

Seek support: You don’t have to carry it alone

Racial abuse can have emotional consequences long after the moment passes.

Talk to:

your family or trusted friends

your GP

a counsellor (many GPs can bulk-bill mental-health support plans)

community organisations supporting migrants

For many, racial abuse brings up old memories – early experiences of exclusion, cultural pressures, or the exhaustion of constantly proving oneself. Naming this pain is the first step towards healing.

If you witness racism, step in safely

Our safety grows when we protect one another.

If you witness racial abuse:

Speak up only if safe: “Please stop, this is not okay.”

Stand beside the victim: “Are you alright? I’m here with you.”

Seek help from staff or security

Record the incident

Offer to be a witness if they choose to report it

Sometimes, the quiet presence of a bystander is all it takes to break the spell of intimidation.

Know your rights – they protect you

In Australia, racist abuse or discrimination is unlawful under the Racial Discrimination Act 1975, and various state anti-vilification laws

These laws protect you from racist insults, threats, harassment, discrimination in work, education, housing or services

Knowing your rights shifts the power back where it belongs – with you.

A moment to reflect, not retreat

The recent attack, while distressing, has also revealed something quietly reassuring: the widespread concern expressed across communities. People of varied backgrounds have spoken up, not to divide, but to reinforce the belief that everyone deserves to feel safe.

For the Indian-Australian community, this moment is an opportunity to:

Continue contributing openly to Australia’s social and cultural life

Connect with cultural groups – yours and others’. Celebrate your heritage, and join in celebrations of others’ heritage too

Support each other through difficult moments

Raise your voice where it matters.

Racial abuse can shake your sense of belonging. But moments of hate do not define who you are, or the role you play in this country

Understand the moment, without internalising it

When distressing events occur, it’s natural to feel shaken or uncertain. But one quiet truth needs stating: an incident like the one in Parramatta says far more about the perpetrator’s state of mind than about the cultural identity of the victim.

Australia is built on migration – on people like you, who contribute skills, culture, work ethic and heart. When someone abuses you, it is they who are out of step with the country’s values, not you.

Rather than framing the incidents of hate as “us versus them” moments, it is more useful – and ultimately more healing – to consider how communities can respond with calm, clarity and connection.