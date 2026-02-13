Valentine’s Day, but make it real

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Valentine’s Day prefers neat narratives. Our lives rarely oblige.

We don’t stay newly partnered or newly married for long. We could be unapologetically single. Brand new parents. Parents to teenagers. Divorced, widowed, re-partnered. Older and wiser. In between chapters.

And yet, love is still here. And it still counts.

This year, we move away from the mushy sentimentality and couples-only romance that dominate the day – and turn instead to how love actually shows up in real life: in shared responsibilities, in late-night check-ins, in standing by, in letting go, in beginning again.

Newlyweds

Nikhil and Drishti Sachdev

Love right now is quieter than our recent wedding! It’s shared breakfasts, splitting the boring jobs without keeping score, and learning each other’s moods before a word is said. It’s laughing in the kitchen at 10pm when we’re both tired, and still choosing kindness. The big day was loud; this part is steady. Love, for us, is building something that feels calm, solid, and very much ours.

Recently partnered

Kashif Harrison and Daniel Nour

Love feels more natural – and more practical – now. We wake up, snuggle, then head to the gym together. Mornings are chaotic – rushed, teary at times, but softened by random cuddles. In the evenings, we walk the dogs like proud co-parents. Even if one of us has worked from home while the other braved the office, we cook dinner together. We try to watch a movie (though Daniel treats every film like a trilogy Kashif has to endure!)

Loving the singling but open to mingling

Torrsha Sen

Yes, I’m single, but not in a tragic heroine spiral.

Love, I’ve realised, is all about alignment. From what I understand, it is all about timing – and much simpler than we make it out to be. It’s like a slice-of-life film with a less dramatic background score, more like “this feels easy.” I’m more in a fully developed lead character phase right now. I’ve retired from confusing chaos with chemistry and now only entertain consistency with good banter. With work, friends, ageing parents, and a robust self-care routine, life is already full, which makes room for love that feels intentional. Yes, I’m manifesting love, yet I’m not desperate. If something clicks, lovely. If not, I remain the main storyline.

Remarried

Usha Sharma Rodriguez

In previous years Valentine’s Day was a focus on “love” for and of my late husband.

Now, there’s a new focus on the meaning of the term. Valentine’s Day is having a partner to share my life with. It has also made me look at those family members and friends who have made a positive change in my life, of sharing, caring and being there for each other no matter what.

These people are my true Valentines.

Parent with young family

Anonymous

As a mother in my 40s with two kids, love has evolved from an emotion to a choice. It’s a choice to love my partner, to take care of him, and to raise a wonderful family with him.

Divorced

Mitha Chambers

Love in my life is centred around my family and friends. My children, now adults, and grandchildren mean the world to me. They are most important to me. Spending time with good friends also warms my heart. Maintaining good, sincere relationships with those around me fulfills my life – being “single” just isn’t an issue for me, as I don’t feel alone. I have much to be grateful for.



Single, Elder

Sarita Chand

Love has a way of carrying on – it does not fade after your loved one has passed away. I know, I speak from personal experience. My husband and best friend of 50 years died 7 years ago, suddenly and without warning. During our time together we had common values including, when we were able, to give back to those who had not had our privileges and opportunities in life. I decided there was no better way to carry on than to keep going with what we had together decided was the right thing to do. I have done so ever since, knowing that his love and commitment to me will always be there in support.

Empty nesters

Rajesh and Aparna Dave

Love is laughing a lot more. It may look like soft routines – sharing the newspaper, arguing playfully over which series to watch, finishing each other’s sentences. But it’s also consciously nurturing connection – trying new hobbies, travelling, or learning something together.

Love is knowing that after everything – every season, every challenge – this is still my person.

All of the above, edging towards next level spiritual love, appreciating the well-known words Tujhme rabh dikhta hai (In you, I see the divine)

With input from Lakshmi Ganapathy

