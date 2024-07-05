UK Elections: Sunak admits defeat, Keir Starmer to be next PM

Keir Starmer-led Labour Party remained on course for a landslide victory in the general election, as Starmer set to become the next British PM

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With the Conservatives staring at a historic loss, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded the general election to Labour Party’s Keir Starmer on July 5, admitting that it has been a “difficult night” for him and his party as the people have delivered a “sobering verdict.”

Suank admitted his party’s defeat in an acceptance speech after retaining his Richmond and Northallerton seat.

“On this difficult night, I’d like to express my gratitude to the people of the Richmond and Northallerton constituency for your continued support. The Labour Party has won this general election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” looking visibly emotional after the verdict.

To the hundreds of Conservative candidates, thousands of volunteers and millions of voters: Thank you for your hard work, thank you for your support, and thank you for your vote. pic.twitter.com/GcgvI7bImI — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 4, 2024

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future. The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn and I take responsibility for the loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Keir Starmer-led Labour Party remained on course for a landslide victory in the UK Elections.

All set to become the next British PM, Starmer declared Friday that the United Kingdom is ready for a change.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted and now it is time for us to deliver,” the 61-year-old said after retaining his seat from north London.

Elected to Parliament in 2015 for the first time at the age of 52, the Labour Party leader has promised to offer the change the country needs.

Ending 14 years of Conservative rule, Starmer’s Labour Party has so far won over 266 seats with the Tories heading towards a historic defeat.

The work of change begins today. pic.twitter.com/DfP1UG1Upr — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 5, 2024

“Labour will deliver change for Wales and across the United Kingdom. But change will only happen if you vote for it,” Starmer had said a few hours before Britain headed to polls on July 4.UK Elections

A human rights lawyer and a “lifelong” Arsenal fan, Starmer has represented people on death row with the Labour Party describing its leader and former Chief Prosecutor as a man who has spent his entire career securing justice for those who need it.

Son of a toolmaker, Starmer faced challenging times right from his childhood which was spent in Surrey’s Oxted. His mother, a nurse who worked for the National Health Service (NHS), battled a rare and severe illness all her life.

“Despite the challenges this presented for Keir, he was hugely influenced by his mother’s courage and determination to live her life despite her illness. It also gave him a deep gratitude for the NHS,” the party said about its leader.

After entering politics and the British Parliament in 2015, Starmer was elected as leader of the Labour Party in April 2020.

Four years later, he is now promising a better future for Britain.

Read More: Rishi Sunak is worth celebrating, regardless of politics