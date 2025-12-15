Travel safe, drink smart: Essential tips for end of school celebrations

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The school term is already well and truly in the past and you’re ready to head to your dream destination. For those of you who are 18, you’ve probably packed your itinerary with a list of the best bars in Bali or the best clubs in Surfers Paradise. But Aussie drinking culture doesn’t always (usually) translate overseas. If you’re heading overseas for your end of school celebrations and are halfway through packing, here’s a quick guide to being a smart and safe traveller.

Be wary of how much you drink

As a tourist in an unfamiliar country, you’re already vulnerable. Being drunk could lead to bad decisions, make you more likely to take risks and lose your sense of coordination. At best, you will lose a day of your holidays due to a hangover, at worst, it could lead to you being injured, robbed, assaulted or arrested.

But there are a few things you could do to keep you and your friends safe. Keep your mates close and keep them posted on your location. If you decide to split up, establish a clear time and place to meet. At the bare minimum, ensure everyone knows their hotel’s name, number, address and has an understanding of all the safe transport options available to them. Don’t drink and drive any vehicle (and don’t be a passenger to someone who is under the influence either).

Know how to protect yourself when drinking

Drink spiking can happen to anyone, but it can be prevented. Never accept drinks from strangers, keep an eye on your own, and always keep it close. And if you ever step away from your drink, it’s safest to grab a fresh one.

To keep you and your friends safe, be aware of all the warning signs of drink spiking. If you’re not feeling right or your friend starts to act weird, appears confused, sick or about to pass out, don’t wait to call emergency services. Most importantly, keep a close eye on your friend as you wait for medical help.

The chances of your drink being dangerous to consume is higher in areas which lack proper regulations around alcohol production. To cut costs, alcohol may be cheaply made using substances such as methanol, which is not only highly toxic, but difficult to smell or taste. Even consuming a little bit of this substance can lead to methanol poisoning. Symptoms of poisoning may only appear hours later in the form of a hangover that’s worse than it should be or which gradually gets worse. If you or a friend experiences blurred vision, dizziness, vomiting or trouble breathing, get medical help straight away.

If you are planning to travel to a country where methanol poisoning is a risk, there are many ways to protect yourself: Reject free shots and cheap deals which seem too good to be true, don’t drink anything from an unsealed bottle and only drink from places you trust.

Be wary of the risks of drug use

Regulations around drug use vary from country to country and often, the penalties and laws are more serious than in Australia. However, it’s not just about getting caught, it’s about staying safe. Substances which initially appear safe can be cut with dangerous materials that can quickly affect users. If a friend starts to look confused, struggles to breathe, overheats, passes out or exhibits any other symptoms, call emergency services immediately. A quick call could save a life. end-of-school celebrations

Be water safe

If you’ve had a drink, it’s best to stay away from pools, rivers, lakes and oceans. Avoid swimming, boating, or being near the water, especially if you’re on your own. Alcohol affects your coordination, balance and judgement, making it harder to protect yourself and to help others.

Key steps to take before your next trip:

Different country = different laws: What’s OK at home can land you into serious trouble abroad. Be aware of the drug and alcohol laws overseas as they are often stricter and have harsher penalties.

What’s OK at home can land you into serious trouble abroad. Be aware of the drug and alcohol laws overseas as they are often stricter and have harsher penalties. Do some extra research on cultural norms: What’s normal here, might not be overseas!

What’s normal here, might not be overseas! Add to your contacts before you leave: Have the numbers of local emergency services as well as the Australian embassy in your contacts list.

Have the numbers of local emergency services as well as the Australian embassy in your contacts list. Listen to your gut: If something feels off, it probably is. Always look after yourself and your mates.

If something feels off, it probably is. Always look after yourself and your mates. Check the fine print on your travel insurance: Know what it covers and what it doesn’t.

Know what it covers and what it doesn’t. For more handy tips, head over to smartraveller.gov.au and sign up for their email alerts. You’ll get updates on travel advice for over 175 destinations, including essential information on local laws, security, safety risks and how to stay safe.

With these end of school celebrations, you deserve to enjoy your newfound freedom and no doubt the last thing on your mind is to research the laws and customs of your dream destination. But taking that extra step could be the difference between a stressful holiday and that memorable trip you’ve been waiting for.

