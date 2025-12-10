Travel smarter, travel safer

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Travelling overseas? One of life’s great joys is travelling. Whether for a long-awaited holiday, to reconnect with loved ones, or for a spiritual or cultural journey. But no matter how excited you are about where you’re going, the best trips are the ones where you return home safe, well, and with memories worth cherishing. That’s where Smartraveller, the Australian Government’s free official travel advice resource, steps in to help.

For many Australians, especially those from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, international travel is shaped by unique experiences, visiting family back home, attending weddings or festivals, or travelling to places that feel familiar yet have completely different rules, risks and expectations. Smartraveller is designed with all those journeys in mind.

Why Smartraveller should be your first travel companion

Many travellers place trust in familiarity, returning to the country they were born in, or joining family members who “know the place.” But even the most familiar destination can carry unexpected risks: political changes, new laws, health outbreaks, natural disasters, or shifts in local security conditions.

Before you go, Smartraveller.gov.au provides clear, reliable and up-to-date information on more than 175 destinations worldwide. This includes essential guidance on safety, local laws, transport, cultural norms and emergency contacts. It’s about empowering you to make informed decisions so that your travel is both safe and enjoyable.

Travel tips for CALD communities

For Australians who maintain strong connections with multiple cultures, extra preparation can go a long way. Here are key reminders tailored to culturally and linguistically diverse communities:

Check the travel advice every time

Even if you are visiting a place you know well or staying with family, circumstances change. Smartraveller can alert you to health updates, safety issues or entry requirements that may affect your trip.

Dual citizenship matters

If you hold dual citizenship, remember this: if you get into trouble in your other country of nationality, it may impact how and when the Australian Government can help. Althought an Australian passport is the best proof of Australian citizenship overseas, some countries don’t recognise dual citizenship at all, which means they may treat you solely as their citizen. Check advice for dual nationals on Smartraveller to understand the nuances better.

Families may have different rules

If you are a permanent resident travelling with Australian citizen family members, you may not all have the same entry requirements. Visa rules can differ, even for children born in Australia with a parent who holds another nationality. Smartraveller helps you check what rules apply to each member of your family before you travel.

Get travel insurance, no matter where you go

Illness, accidents and lost belongings don’t discriminate. If you can’t afford travel insurance, you can’t afford to travel. Even in countries where you have family support, medical care can be costly or difficult to access.

Solo, family or group travel

Whether you’re travelling alone, going on a group tour, or heading overseas to celebrate with family, Smartraveller’s advice is tailored to help you prepare smarter and stay safer.

What Smartraveller offers

Beyond travel advisories, Smartraveller provides a range of services to support Australians travelling or living abroad.

Practical tips and emergency information

Smartraveller provides advice on local laws, how to navigate safety risks, and what to do in emergencies. Knowing how to contact local authorities or emergency services before you go can be crucial, sometimes a quick phone call can save a life.

Consular services that support you overseas

From replacing travel documents to assisting Australians caught in crises, Smartraveller outlines exactly how the government can help. Their Consular Services Charter gives a transparent overview of the real situations Australians experience overseas, and the support the government provides, from hospitalisations to evacuations during crises.

Travel advisory updates straight to your inbox

By subscribing to travel alerts, you’ll receive updates any time your destination’s travel advice changes. This keeps you informed about new risks, major events or entry changes that might affect your trip.

Why it matters now more than ever?

In an unpredictable world, travelling with confidence is about knowledge and preparedness. Smartraveller simplifies that process by giving you trusted information in one place, that is free, accessible and backed by the Australian Government.

Before you plan, before you pack, and before you board that flight, take a moment to visit www.smartraveller.gov.au . Check the advice, understand local laws, subscribe for updates, and make sure you have travel insurance.

Your journey should be about connection, celebration and adventure, not unexpected stress.

*This is a sponsored post.

