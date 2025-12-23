Top 10 books of 2025 by Indian writers

Reading Time: 5 minutes

1. Banu Mushtaq The Heart Lamp

Banu Mushtaq has well and truly earned her place in the literary canon with her collection of heartrending short stories. The Heart Lamp made history earlier this year after becoming the first short story anthology and the first work written in Kannada to win the International Booker Prize. Each of her 12 stories, translated by Deepa Bhasthi, give insight into the lives of women in the South, capturing the prejudices, paradoxes and the trials she’s seen and experienced first-hand. Top 10 books of 2025

2. Arundhati Roy Mother Mary Comes to Me

Arundhati Roy’s memoir is less a step-by-step account of her life, and more about the impact of (or should we say collateral damage caused by) her relationship with her mother. Fans of Roy will enjoy the behind the scenes look into her process of writing her award-winning novels, and those who have a less favourable view of Roy, will at the very least, be treated to a fascinating character study of the writer’s mother, Mary Roy.

3. Kiran Desai The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

It had been nearly two decades since the legendary Booker Prize winning Kiran Desai published a book and she certainly delivered. Hailed as one of Desai’s most ambitious works, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny spans multiple generations and countries. The tale is a good old-fashioned romance between two young people trying to make their way through the world and touches on everything from the topic of modernisation to race and gender. At once expansive and detailed, this book is a perfect source of escapism. Top 10 books of 2025

4. Vir Das The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits

You’ve met Vir the comedian and Vir the Bollywood movie star. Now, meet Vir the misfit. He bares all in his now best-selling memoir, recounting his early childhood, his struggles at university and how ultimately, the things which made him different growing up, were the very things which he owes to his success. A powerful story of resilience, this book will be relatable to those who feel out of place, yet choose to stay true to themselves.

5. S.Shakthidharan Gather Up Your World in One Long Breath

Another memoir, and this time by an Aussie playwright. Those who have seen S.Shakthidharan’s plays will be familiar with the writer’s voice at the heart of Gather up Your World in One Long Breath. Separated into a series of conversations with loved ones and even with the ancestral house his grandmother rebuilt upon arriving in Australia, the memoir is as much about his family as it is about himself and his journey as a writer.

6. Sanjena Sathian Goddess Complex

If you like books helmed by completely unhinged, chaotic women then look no further than Sanjena Sathian’s Goddess Complex. Meet Sanjena Satyananda, a 32-year-old who has just left her marriage after realising she doesn’t want kids. The weird part? Her friends and relatives swear they’ve seen her in India still married to her husband and still pregnant. What ensues is a thriller/essay that both critiques and embraces the “#girlboss” trend. It’s a vivacious tale that isn’t afraid to flip the script or veer into the unusual. 10 books of 2025

7. Amitav Ghosh Wild Fictions

Amitav Ghosh’s heady and cerebral Wild Fictions has been somewhat of a hidden gem this year. In this intellectually rigorous and passionate series of essays, Ghosh writes about the subjects at the centre of his life’s work. Ping ponging from topics such as environmentalism to imperialism (and sometimes talking about both within the same piece), Wild Fictions is ultimately about humanity and the way we live and occupy spaces. It’s one of those books that encourages you to see the world through new eyes.

8. Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed Home has no Borders

Another short story anthology takes a spot in the top ten. Sona Charaipotra and Samira Ahmed’s Home has no Borders features a diverse array of stories written by contributors who have made a name in the YA space. To these writers, home comes in varying forms, whether it be a physical space, a person or even food. Each anchored by a unique and distinctive voice, the stories range from romance to sci-fi and drama. It’s relatable, totally bingeable and highly relevant. Top 10 books of 2025

9. Nikita Gill Hekate Top 10 books of 2025

Much like the other books on this list, Nikita Gill’s Hekate was also released closer to the end of the year. Yet, it’s managed to hold its own alongside heavyweights such as Roy and Desai. In her latest collection of poetry, Gill retells the life of the Greek goddess of witchcraft and magic by casting a sympathetic light on the often misunderstood deity. Described as vivid and wholly original, her latest work distinguishes Gill as one of the finest Instapoets.

10. Jissa Jose Mudritha

Jissa Jose’s Mudritha deserves a place in the top ten for its ability to tell a genuinely riveting mystery that at its heart is a mediation on the struggle to come into one’s own, especially as a woman. Originally released in 2021, the award-winning novel was only translated into English earlier this year by Jayasree Kalathil, thus introducing a whole new raft of characters into the minds and hearts of English speaking audiences. An insightful portrayal of ambition, this book is a guaranteed page-turner. Top 10 books of 2025

