Book Review: Heart Lamp by Banu Mushtaq

When Banu Mushtaq’s Heart Lamp, masterfully translated from Kannada by Deepa Bhasthi, clinched the International Booker Prize this year, it wasn’t merely a personal triumph for the author or a moment of celebration for Kannada literature. It was also a powerful validation of regional voices, of narratives rooted in local soil yet resonating universally. Having spent time with this remarkable collection, one can only echo the chorus: this book deserves every bit of the spotlight it’s receiving.

Heart Lamp (Penguin Random House India) is a devastating yet deeply stirring collection of twelve stories that traverse a wide range of social terrains, with a piercing focus on women’s everyday struggles. Written over an extraordinary span of thirty-three years (from 1990 to 2023), these stories bear the weight and texture of lived experience, offering layered meditations on patriarchy, gender inequality, feminist resistance, class divisions, and many more interconnected oppressions. Heart Lamp Book Review

What gives this collection an even sharper edge is its lineage. Heart Lamp emerges from the Bandaya Sahiti movement, a bold Kannada literary tradition committed to interrogating caste, class, and religious hierarchies. This anchoring within a distinctly political, anti-oppression aesthetic lends Mushtaq’s work an authenticity and urgency that goes beyond the confines of fiction. These are stories that don’t just want to be told; they demand to be heard. Much like Premchand’s timeless stories – simple, deeply rooted in the everyday life of villages and towns, yet profound in their moral force, Heart Lamp draws its strength from the community it springs from, illuminating universal truths through the smallest of local details.

The collection opens with a bang. The very first story grabs your heart with tender hands, only to squeeze until it aches. Many of the tales that follow provoke sheer rage – as they should – by exposing the relentless injustices women endure. And then, by the time you reach the final page, the book leaves you in a contemplative space, its emotional weight still pressing down long after you’ve closed the cover. A mark of truly powerful literature.

One of the book’s greatest strengths is that it feels at once intimate and sweeping. There is a powerful sense that much of what we read could be autobiographical, not necessarily in the literal sense, but in how closely Mushtaq seems to inhabit her character’s worlds. She doesn’t write from above, handing down moral verdicts instead, she positions herself as a keen, compassionate observer, letting events unfold with raw honesty and trusting the reader to grapple with the messiness. Sometimes it’s too messy – yet it’s precisely this refusal to offer neat resolutions that make some of the stories so haunting. They stay with you, lingering like bruises.

Relationships are at the core of Heart Lamp. Not just romantic relations, but the intricate web of family ties, community expectations, and unspoken social contracts. Mushtaq excels at capturing their shifting dynamics, the fragile compromises people make to survive, and the heartbreak simmering underneath mundane conversations. A recurring motif across the stories is the exploration of remarriage customs and the disproportionate toll they exact on women. These narratives shine a light on how entrenched norms continue to shape and often destroy women’s lives.

There’s also an important conversation that Heart Lamp inevitably stirs up, especially in the context of global literary consumption. It’s a valid critique that stories from India, when they do travel abroad, often revolve around poverty, social strife, or grim depictions of marginalised lives. One could argue that these narratives risk typecasting an entire nation. Yet, there’s immense value in books like Heart Lamp. They give voice to tragedies that are all too real, ensuring that the struggles of countless women aren’t relegated to silence. At a time when women’s rights are under siege in many parts of the world, a book like this feels not only relevant but absolutely necessary. Better to have stories of heartbreak and resistance than to have no representation at all. Heart Lamp Book Review

Of course, no book is without its imperfections. A few of the stories in Heart Lamp strike an oddly whimsical note, feeling somewhat out of sync with the overarching themes. Others end rather abruptly, leaving you questioning their narrative direction or intent. Throughout the book, the translator thoughtfully retains many Kannada terms, explaining them only once and without a glossary, which, while enriching the cultural texture, might frustrate readers unfamiliar with Indian contexts who find themselves repeatedly flipping back to grasp meanings. And while the prose (especially in translation) is effective and often beautifully evocative, there are moments where it falters and lacks the stylistic finesse one might expect from a work that’s scaled such global literary heights.

But these are small quibbles in the larger scheme of things. What Mushtaq achieves here is monumental: she crafts a testament to the quiet, persistent strength of women, to the myriad ways they push back against forces that would crush them. Her stories remind us that feminist resistance isn’t always loud or banner-waving – sometimes, it’s in the simple act of enduring, of telling one’s truth, of choosing to live.

In the end, Heart Lamp stands as a luminous contribution to not just Kannada literature, but to world literature at large. It underscores why we must champion vernacular voices – because they bring with them textures and realities that would otherwise remain invisible.

