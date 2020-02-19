- When was the first Women’s Cricket World Cup held?
- 2009
- 1999
- 1989
- 1979
- Who won the first edition of the tournament?
- New Zealand
- Australia
- England
- India
- Australia is hosting the 2020 edition of the tournament. How many times has it hosted before?
- Once
- None
- Twice
- Three times
- What is India’s best result in the Women’s World Cup?
- Semi-finalists
- First Round knockout
- Grand finalists
- Winners
- Australia has won a record 4 World Cups. Which other two countries have won the tournament in other years?
- India and England
- England and New Zealand
- West Indies and India
- England and West Indies
- India hosted the 2016 Women’s T20 World Cup. Which cricket ground hosted the final?
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru
- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Rajiv Ghandi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
- Conversely, where is the final being held this year?
- WACA, Perth
- SCG, Sydney
- MCG, Melbourne
- Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- Which Indian bowler has taken the most wickets for India in a single edition of the tournament?
- Diana David
- Rumeli Dhar
- Ekta Bisht
- Anuja Patil
- Which country is making their debut in the Women’s T20 World Cup this year?
- Ireland
- Nepal
- Thailand
- Sri Lanka
- Of the total games played over each edition of the World Cup, India has won how many?
- 13
- 26
- 30
- 20
- Who is the youngest member of the Indian Women’s cricket team squad?
- Shafali Verma
- Radha Yadhav
- Jemima Rodrigues
- Pooja Vastrakar
- Harmanpreet Kaur is how many centuries away (rounded up) from eclipsing Mithali Raj as India’s leading T20 run-scorer?
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- Who is the leading wicket-taker for the Indian Women’s Cricket team?
- Anuja Patil
- Poonam Yadav
- Deepti Sharma
- Jhulan Goswami
- Which team have twice been runners-up in the Women’s T20 World Cup?
- England
- New Zealand
- India
- West Indies
- Where is the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup being held?
- India
- England
- West Indies
- South Africa
- What is the date of the first match of the 2020 T20 World Cup?
- 21 February
- 22 February
- 28 February
- 29 February
- Who is the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer?
- Mithali Raj
- Ellyse Perry
- Suzie Bates
- Tammy Beaumont
- Which nation recorded the highest score in a Women’s World Cup final?
- West Indies
- Australia
- England
- India
- Which country has the lowest win percentage of any in the World Cup?
- Bangladesh
- Thailand
- Ireland
- South Africa
- The final of the 2020 T20 Women’s World Cup coincides with a special day. What is special about this day?
- There will be another Bushfire Bash
- It is same day as the opening match of the Indian Premier League
- It is on the same day the first World Cup final was held
- It is International Women’s Day
ANSWERS
- 1
- 3
- 2
- 1
- 4
- 1
- 3
- 1
- 3
- 1
- 1
- 3
- 2
- 2
- 4
- 1
- 3
- 1
- 3
- 4
