  1. When was the first Women’s Cricket World Cup held?
    1. 2009
    2. 1999
    3. 1989
    4. 1979
  2. Who won the first edition of the tournament?
    1. New Zealand
    2. Australia
    3. England
    4. India
  3. Australia is hosting the 2020 edition of the tournament. How many times has it hosted before?
    1. Once
    2. None
    3. Twice
    4. Three times
  4. What is India’s best result in the Women’s World Cup?
    1. Semi-finalists
    2. First Round knockout
    3. Grand finalists
    4. Winners
  5. Australia has won a record 4 World Cups. Which other two countries have won the tournament in other years?
    1. India and England
    2. England and New Zealand
    3. West Indies and India
    4. England and West Indies
  6. India hosted the 2016 Women’s T20 World Cup. Which cricket ground hosted the final?
    1. Eden Gardens, Kolkata
    2. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru
    3. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    4. Rajiv Ghandi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  7. Conversely, where is the final being held this year?
    1. WACA, Perth
    2. SCG, Sydney
    3. MCG, Melbourne
    4. Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  8. Which Indian bowler has taken the most wickets for India in a single edition of the tournament?
    1. Diana David
    2. Rumeli Dhar
    3. Ekta Bisht
    4. Anuja Patil
  9. Which country is making their debut in the Women’s T20 World Cup this year?
    1. Ireland
    2. Nepal
    3. Thailand
    4. Sri Lanka
  10. Of the total games played over each edition of the World Cup, India has won how many?
    1. 13
    2. 26
    3. 30
    4. 20
  11. Who is the youngest member of the Indian Women’s cricket team squad?
    1. Shafali Verma
    2. Radha Yadhav
    3. Jemima Rodrigues
    4. Pooja Vastrakar
  12. Harmanpreet Kaur is how many centuries away (rounded up) from eclipsing Mithali Raj as India’s leading T20 run-scorer?
    1. 1
    2. 2
    3. 3
    4. 4
  13. Who is the leading wicket-taker for the Indian Women’s Cricket team?
    1. Anuja Patil
    2. Poonam Yadav
    3. Deepti Sharma
    4. Jhulan Goswami
  14. Which team have twice been runners-up in the Women’s T20 World Cup?
    1. England
    2. New Zealand
    3. India
    4. West Indies
  15. Where is the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup being held?
    1. India
    2. England
    3. West Indies
    4. South Africa
  16. What is the date of the first match of the 2020 T20 World Cup?
    1. 21 February
    2. 22 February
    3. 28 February
    4. 29 February
  17. Who is the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer?
    1. Mithali Raj
    2. Ellyse Perry
    3. Suzie Bates
    4. Tammy Beaumont
  18. Which nation recorded the highest score in a Women’s World Cup final?
    1. West Indies
    2. Australia
    3. England
    4. India
  19. Which country has the lowest win percentage of any in the World Cup?
    1. Bangladesh
    2. Thailand
    3. Ireland
    4. South Africa
  20. The final of the 2020 T20 Women’s World Cup coincides with a special day. What is special about this day?
    1. There will be another Bushfire Bash
    2. It is same day as the opening match of the Indian Premier League
    3. It is on the same day the first World Cup final was held
    4. It is International Women’s Day

ANSWERS

  1. 1
  2. 3
  3. 2
  4. 1
  5. 4
  6. 1
  7. 3
  8. 1
  9. 3
  10. 1
  11. 1
  12. 3
  13. 2
  14. 2
  15. 4
  16. 1
  17. 3
  18. 1
  19. 3
  20. 4

