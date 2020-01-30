The goodness of rosewater

It can be used to for various problems like puffy eyes, dandruff and it helps provide hydration and maintain pH balance of the skin

Harsh winds in the winter can steal all the moisture from your face and can trigger the appearance of fine lines. Rosewater is a standalone potent product that can eliminate skin problems. It can be used to make homemade face packs/scrubs and considered to be one of the best diluting agents. Here are some benefits of rose water as discussed by Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic.

Boon for all skin types- the skincare aisle is full of products for every skin type, after all, there was no product ever created that suited all skin types. You’ll be quite surprised to know that rosewater suits all skin types. All these years you kept scrolling through so many products just to find the one that suits your skin without realizing that it was lying around your house from the very beginning.

Goodbye puffy eyes- lack of sleep and puffy eyes go hand in hand. Our poor health choices are the reason why our skin quality keeps deteriorating. Long hours in front of the screen and fewer hours of sleep are bound to take a toll on your skin, especially the one that is around your eyes. You might invest a lot in eye creams to get rid of those bags under your eyes. However, the easiest trick is to use rosewater for instant results.

Maintain pH balance- winters are much better for people with oily skin. Everything around us is so dry that oil accumulation on the surface of our skin doesn’t happen fast. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean our skin isn’t at risk of breakouts. Cleaning our face with rosewater once in a day can help you clean your pores and reduce redness.

Moisturizer- cold weather means more clothes and more moisturizer. Your mantra for this season should be ‘no moisturizer is enough’. Most of us would shell out a lot of money to find a moisturizer that keeps our skin hydrated throughout the day. But it is equally important to keep your skin hydrated at night too. Build a night time regime that includes the use of rosewater to keep your skin hydrated and glowing.

Anti-bacteria- rosewater can also be used to provide relief to redness and irritation caused by acne and eczema. Its antioxidant properties help you restore damaged skin cells and tissues. And if this was not enough then rosewater is also considered to be a youth potion that slows down the process of aging.

Aromatherapy- with everything cold winters can be a bit gloomy for most of us. The pleasant smell of rosewater is not only considered to be a great mood enhancer but also an effective way to deal with anxiety. One can buy candles that have rose water infused in them or can simply spray the water around one’s room to lighten up the surroundings.

Goodbye dandruff- rosewater is not a boon sent only for your skin but can do wonders for your hair too. Rosewater is said to treat mild level inflammation and can eliminate dandruff from your scalp. Mixing rose water in your homemade hair masks or spritzing rose water on your scalp can give you luscious and healthy mane.

The best thing about rosewater is how effortless it is to inculcate in your skin regime. You can spritz it directly on your face like a toner or mix it directly in a face pack. Using rosewater regularly will make your skin glowing and winter-ready.

IANS