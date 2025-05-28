Special offers on Mahindra XUV 700

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The MY25 Mahindra XUV700 is a versatile SUV designed to accommodate various family sizes and lifestyles.

With seating configurations for up to seven passengers, it caters equally well to couples seeking countryside adventures in Australia’s great outdoors or larger families needing to travel together across the city.

For couples, the MY25 XUV700 AX7L model offers a comfortable and stylish ride, featuring dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof. Its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers 149kW and 380Nm, ensuring a smooth drive on both highways and rural roads.

Growing families benefit from the spacious interior, with ample room in the third row and a generous boot space when the seats are folded down.

In exciting news, Mahindra Automotive Australia has just announced its End of Financial Year (EOFY) Bonus program, effective immediately across participating dealerships nationwide.

From now until June 30, 2025, customers will receive a $3000 Factory Bonus on selected in-stock models, including the MY25 XUV700 AX7 and AX7L.

The MY25 XUV700 offers exceptional value in a congested SUV market for those looking for a reliable and well-equipped SUV.

Mahindra’s commitment to quality and innovation was recognised when it was named the 2024 Indian Company of the Year by The Economic Times, highlighting its achievements in the automotive sector. Mahindra Australia is also proudly marking 20 years of operations in Australia. Today, Mahindra boasts a growing workforce of 40 employees and a strong network of more than 70 dealers across the country.

*This is a sponsored post

