Skincare mistakes to avoid for healthy skin

If great, glowing skin is one of your aspirations this year, make sure you are not making these skincare mistakes.

Dr. Geetanjali Shetty, Consultant Dermatologist, and Cosmetologist on behalf of Cetaphil points out the four common mistakes in skincare routines.

1. Not eating healthy

Your skin talks a lot about what you eat. If you eat unhealthy, processed and junk food and do not drink enough water, or drink unhealthy beverages, your skin starts pigmenting or is dry and dehydrated. Hence, using a good skincare product alone doesn’t help as it needs nutrition too.

2. Not checking product ingredients

Your moisturizer will be the best go-to productfor skincare because of its heavy formulation but it might have ingredients that are actually making no or less difference to the skin. You may want to ask your dermatologist about the right ingredients that suit your skin type.

3. Not keeping your cleansing routine consistent

Cleansing should be a crucial, non-negotiable step in any skincare routine. Make a vow to keep your cleansing routine consistent — you should cleanse every morning before applying your makeup for the day, and also every evening before heading to bed.

4. Not moisturizing

Your skin needs daily moisturization, it makes a huge difference to moisturize immediately after bathing than not applying moisturizer at all or applying it long after the shower. Making an excuse to apply moisturizer can cost you soft skin.

IANS

