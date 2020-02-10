Sikh-American couple’s food truck feeds LA’s homeless

Food truck.

A Los Angeles-based Sikh-American couple run a food truck service, which dishes out 200 burritos on a daily basis, to feed the city’s homeless, it was reported.

Ravi Singh and his wife Jacquie’s food trucks, called “Share A Meal”, run across various locations around Los Angeles to serve vegetarian burritos and water to the poor and needy in the area for free, The American Bazaar report said on Thursday.

Every evening, a group of volunteers belonging to different races and cultures come to “Share A Meal’s” central community kitchen to roll rice and beans into burritos, Singh said.

“Our mobile kitchens are food trucks that arrive on a regular schedule at different locations on different nights around the city where the homeless populations are concentrated.”

Volunteers meet at these locations and help roll burritos in the first hour of service. In the second hour, they not only serve the hot meals, but also offer water, and other assistance in the form of socks, blankets and toiletries.

The “Share A Meal” truck meets at a different location each week day to cater to the homeless.

“In order to support our volunteer service nights and maintain the quality of foods and services, the mobile kitchen also hosts occasional food truck fundraisers around the Los Angeles area,” The American Bazaar quoted Singh as saying.

In the fundraisers, guests are served a range of vegan Indian snacks such as baked samosa chaat platter and mango smoothie.