Healthy, active, non-smoker: Jaswant Kaur’s lung cancer shock

Stage four lung cancer. Jaswant Kaur could not believe the diagnosis.

Only six months prior, the Sydney resident had enjoyed an annual holiday to India. She was in good health, enjoying walks and socialising. Then one day, she experienced a quiet discomfort in her back that grew into persistent pain. Initially, she attributed it to an old accident that had left her with a fractured hip, trusting that physiotherapy would help. However, as the pain lingered and made daily life increasingly difficult, she knew something was wrong.

Jaswant returned to Sydney and consulted her regular doctor. Scans revealed the devastating diagnosis. A non-smoker who had led a healthy lifestyle, she was shocked. But there was no time to dwell on the ‘why.’ The battle had to begin.

Under the care of Medical Oncologist Prof. Nick Pavlakis, Jaswant embarked on an intense treatment journey. Hospitals became her second home. Chemotherapy drained her energy, but she refused to let the disease define her. Her husband, children, and friends rallied around her, reminding her of her strength.

“The differences in healthcare between India and Australia are evident. In Sydney, every doctor explained each step, held my hand through the hardest moments, and ensured my pain was acknowledged. In India, cancer is often spoken of in hushed whispers, more as an unspoken fear than a battle to be fought,” Jaswant reflects.

Despite the harsh side effects of treatment – hair loss, loss of appetite, and fatigue – she remained determined. “If I give up, the battle is already lost,” she says. She embraced a carefully curated diet, believing in the healing power of food. Yet, the fight wasn’t just physical. “Cancer would not define me. Life is still meant to be lived, laughter shared, and hope never abandoned.”

LUNG CANCER: UNDERSTANDING INCIDENCE & SURVIVAL RATES

Lung cancer rates are declining in the West but remain high in Southeast Asia, especially among younger males. Alarmingly, cases are rising in non-smokers, particularly women.

In India, lung cancer is the second most common in men, sixth in women, and the third leading cause of cancer deaths. Despite advances in treatment, survival rates vary – over 20% in the USA, 30% in Japan, but under 5% in India due to limited early diagnosis and treatment access.

DISPELLING MYTHS, ADVANCING TREATMENT

Common misconceptions about lung cancer persist. Many believe only smokers get lung cancer, that it affects only the elderly, or that treatments are ineffective – but these are myths.

In India, lung cancer is diagnosed about a decade earlier than in the West, with an average age of 54.

While screening programs focus on smokers over 50, research suggests low-dose CT scans can detect lung cancer early in never-smokers with risk factors, especially those with a family history.

Lung cancer in non-smokers is linked to passive smoking, pollution, chronic lung conditions, and genetic factors. In Asian women, up to 50% of cases involve EGFR gene mutations, which respond well to targeted therapies – offering better outcomes than chemotherapy. “However, many of these therapies are still undergoing clinical trials, making trials the only access route for many patients,” says Prof. Pavlakis, who leads the Thoracic Oncology Group of Australia (TOGA), the region’s foremost lung cancer research group.

Since 2020, TOGA has played a key role in lung cancer trials, improving early diagnosis and treatment access. Their ASPiRATION trial introduced comprehensive genomic profiling for 1,000 newly diagnosed patients, while trials like DREAM3R and Illuminate explored immunotherapy with standard treatments, offering new hope.

However, Prof. Pavlakis notes, “Funding remains a major challenge, especially in Southeast Asia, where research on screening, diagnostics and treatment optimisation depends on government grants and philanthropy rather than pharmaceutical funding.”

To support this mission, Prof. Pavlakis will lead a fundraising walk to Mt. Kosciuszko (March 7–9) as part of TOGA’s Kosi Challenge. Supporters can join, sponsor a team, or donate to advance lung cancer research. Donations will go to support research grants.

Join the walk, or sponsor a team, or Prof. Pavlakis’ team.

We smashed our original fundraising goal for TOGA’s Kosi Climb with Prof Nick Pavlakis, so we’re raising the bar to $30,000! Every dollar goes directly to lung cancer research. Join us in reaching our new target! Donate today > https://t.co/MPsMytl80G pic.twitter.com/Q1aH92XMhn — Thoracic Oncology Group of Australasia (@TOGAANZ) March 4, 2025

FUNDING THE FUTURE OF LUNG CANCER RESEARCH

Groups like TOGA focus on optimising the use of existing tests and new therapies. However, international studies require substantial funding to ensure quality research, notes Prof. Pavlakis.

To address this, TOGA launched the Inspirational Research Grant in 2024, awarding eight $50,000 grants to support lung cancer research in Australia. Despite being a leading cause of cancer deaths, lung cancer remains severely underfunded – accounting for 22% of cancer deaths in 2000 but receiving only 3% of research funding, Prof Pavlakis recalls.

His passion for lung cancer research stems from a formative experience as a young doctor. “As an intern, I had to tell a patient’s children – who weren’t much older than me – that their mother was dying of lung cancer. That sense of helplessness didn’t sit well with me. It fuelled my determination to pursue oncology and make a difference.”

Improving lung cancer care goes beyond treatment – early detection is crucial. In Australia, comprehensive genetic profiling for lung cancer biopsies was approved in November last year, but access remains uneven nationwide.

“To ensure best practices are universally followed, the Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia (RCPA) and TOGA will soon announce new guidelines for lung cancer molecular testing in Australia,” Prof Pavlakis shares.

Jaswant’s journey highlights the significance of these advancements. Without cutting-edge treatments and the unwavering support of her medical team, her battle would be even more challenging.

“Cancer is not just a disease of the body; it’s a test of spirit. And I am determined to win,” she says.

