Talk to Lord Krishna via AI chatbot based on ChatGPT

AI-powered content creation platform Chatsonic has launched a new application, “BhagavadGita.ai – Talk to Lord Krishna”, a unique platform that enables users to communicate with the Hindu deity in a conversational manner via a chatbot based on ChatGPT.

This web application’s conversations are recorded in a fixed context.

“With its advanced AI technology, user-friendly interface, and personalised content, it provides users with answers to their questions and helps them understand the teachings of Lord Krishna in a better way,” Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO, Writesonic, said in a statement.

What if you could talk to Shri Krishna? 🕉️ Try now: https://t.co/26s80UxP0j Experience personalized interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita with ChatGita 📘 Unlock the wisdom of Krishna like never before! 🕊️ Powered by @OpenAI @ChatSonicAI.#ChatGPT #GitaGPT pic.twitter.com/qyXRF3JRdd — Samanyou Garg (@SamanyouGarg) February 4, 2023



“Its popularity has grown exponentially in the past few days and people from all over the world have been using it to gain spiritual guidance and comfort,” he added.

Moreover, this new web application based on ChatGPT also provides personalised content that is tailored to specific requirements.

This will help users to understand what Lord Krishna is trying to tell them through the divine text of the Bhagavad Gita. The users can ask any questions related to their faith, life, and well-being, and the answer will be provided in an understandable format, said the company.

Meanwhile, Google India software engineer Sukuru Sai Vineet, has also launched Gita GPT – a GPT-3 powered app that generates answers to your life issues from the Bhagavad Gita.

What if you could talk to the Bhagvad Gita? To Lord Krishna himself?https://t.co/v6svUZ3PWV the holy Song of God, now in your palms. Welcome to the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VVMEWEgzzZ — Vineet (@SaiVineet2) January 28, 2023

