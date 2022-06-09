fbpx
Science & Tech

Apple will now lend you money to keep you spending and expand its empire

Apple’s emphasis on innovation, couples with its customer-centric vision, has enabled it to become a “way of life” in the modern world. This gives it an edge over its fin-tech competitors, explains RAJAT ROY.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 4 minutes
 

Apple has joined the thriving “buy now, pay later” industry, with a customised service called Apple Pay Later. The service was announced earlier this week at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, and will initially be launched in the United States later this year.

Pay Later will be built into the Apple Wallet and eligible for use on any purchase made through Apple Pay. Customers will be able to split the cost of a purchase into four equal payments, with zero interest and fees, spread over a period of four months.

To qualify, however, Apple will first do a soft credit check on users wanting to use the service. The technology behemoth claims it has designed the feature with “users’ financial health in mind”.

It’s likely Apple is trying to consolidate its foothold in the world of consumer finance, and increase its profitability. And consumers should be aware of the risks of using such a service.

Apple: the consumer darling

With the launch of Pay Later, Apple will be competing with many other similar fin-tech companies including PayPal, Block, Klarna and AfterPay – some of which saw their share prices fall following Apple’s announcement.

Apple will benefit from its huge market and brand power, with the capability to attract millions to its products and services. And with an acute focus on customer experience, Apple has managed to foster a community of evangelists. There’s no doubt the company is a consumer darling.

Moreover, Apple has established an ever-growing ecosystem in which users are encouraged to tap into Apple products and services as much, and as often, as possible – such as by making payments through their iPhone instead of a bank card.

The tech giant provides ways to integrate once-separate computing capabilities into a phone or wristwatch – while keeping the consumer’s experience in focus. Pay Later enhances this customer-centric experience further. It’s one more way users can integrate the tools they need within a single ecosystem.

What’s in it for Apple?

Apple stands to make financial gains through Pay Later, thereby adding to its bottom line. Currently its reach in the retail world is evident, with iPhone-based payment services accepted by 85% of US retailers.

One 2021 survey found that about 26% of regular online shoppers in Australia used buy now, pay later services.

As Apple’s customers increasingly start to use the Pay Later service, it will gain from merchant fees. These are fees which retailers pay Apple in exchange for being able to offer customers Apple Pay. In addition, Apple will also gain valuable insight into consumers’ purchase behaviours, which will allow the company to predict future consumption and spending behaviour.

To deliver the buy now, pay later service, Apple has joined forces with Goldman Sachs, who will finance the loans.

This relationship has been in place since 2019, with Goldman Sachs also acting as a partner for the Apple credit card (although Pay Later is not tied to the Apple credit card). This strategic partnership has helped Apple gain strong footing in the world of consumer finance.

Challenges for consumers

The reality is that the world of unregulated finance, which includes buy now, pay later, does not bode well for all customers.

Younger demographics (such as Gen Z and Millenials) and low-income households can be more vulnerable to the risks associated with using these services – and can rack up debt as a result.

Purchases through buy now, pay later schemes may also be driven by a desire to own the latest gadgets and luxury goods – a message pushed onto consumers through slick marketing. They can condition consumers to make purchases without feeling the pain of parting with cold, hard cash.

Source: Canva

From a consumer psychology perspective, these services encourages immediate gratification and put younger people on the consumption treadmill. In other words, they may continually spend more money on purchases than they can actually afford.

Missing payments on Pay Later would negatively impact an individual’s credit rating, which can then have adverse outcomes such as not qualifying for traditional loans or credit cards.

A focus on consumerist behaviour can also trigger an “ownership effect”. This is when people become attached to their purchases and are unlikely to return them, even if they can’t afford them.

Apple’s technology-driven and consumer-centric marketing gives it an edge over other buy now, pay later schemes. It claims the service is designed with consumers’ financial health in mind. But as is the case with any of these services, consumers ought to be aware of the risks and manage them carefully. The Conversation

Rajat Roy, Associate Professor, Bond Business School, Bond University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

READ ALSO: Can your mobile phone get a virus?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Adelaide’s Indian community came together for two bereaved children
Next articleReconnect with nature at Jervis Bay and Shoalhaven
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Car driving in rain

Do people drive differently in the rain? Here’s what the research...

Indian Link - 0
  Driving in the rain can be demanding. It gets harder to see, sudden stopping is difficult, and rain can cause a car to lose...
Jervis Bay beach

Reconnect with nature at Jervis Bay and Shoalhaven

Indian Link - 0
  Just over 3 hours’ drive from Sydney in Jervis Bay, is the whitest beach you will ever see. Known for its sugar-white sand, Hyams Beach...

Apple will now lend you money to keep you spending and...

Indian Link - 0
Apple has joined the thriving “buy now, pay later” industry, with a customised service called Apple Pay Later. The service was announced earlier this...
Children in wheelchair Bhavagna and Palvith

How Adelaide’s Indian community came together for two bereaved children

Indian Link - 0
  “I was shaken to the core when I put myself in the shoes of this young family – what if this happened to us,”...
Children sitting together

Building resilience in young children

Neha Jain - 0
  Recently, I heard my little one say, “This is too hard, I can’t do it!” and then get frustrated about the task and walk...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020