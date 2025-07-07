São João in Melbourne: A touch of Goa

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Goan Overseas Association of Victoria (GOAV) brought the spirit of Goa alive in Melbourne with a vibrant and culturally rich São João celebration in late June. Sao Joao in Melbourne

The beautifully decorated St. Martin de Porres Hall at Avondale Heights transformed into a Salão de Festas (party hall) for the occasion.

The celebration began with prayers and blessings, offered by Capuchin priests Fr Eldrige D’Souza and Fr Vincy D’Costa, both Goan priests serving under the Melbourne Archdiocese. They blessed the gathering with holy water, invoking joy and protection in keeping with São João tradition of celebrating with water.

The evening was filled with traditional Goan flair – floral crowns (Kopels), joyful dancing, spirited music, and delicious cuisine – all echoing the essence of the monsoon festival that commemorates the birth of Saint John the Baptist.

The São João Festival in Goa is a vibrant showcase of culture, tradition, and local heritage. Each year on June 24, communities throughout Goa gather to mark the occasion with lively water-themed events (such as jumping into pools of water known as Zanvoi), colourful parades, music, dancing, and an abundance of food and drink.

This is the second celebration of Sao Joao in Melbourne by GOAV this year, the first being a celebration in a pool!

Given we don’t have wells in Melbourne to jump in, a symbolic “well” was part of the celebration, capturing the joy of São João’s famous water-jumping tradition (see main image).

Prizes were also awarded for the best Kopel, Zanvoi contests, and for best son-in-law.

Music for the evening was led by Melbourne’s music maestro Josefato Vales, who set the tone for a lively and festive evening. A special highlight was the guest appearance of Arnaldo Afonso and Alan Menezes, who added a dynamic and nostalgic touch with their performances.

GOAV President Annabel Henriques addressed the gathering with a heartfelt speech, acknowledging the community’s support, the tireless efforts of the committee, the GOAV Outreach sub-committee and the superb efforts of the MC Venessa Afonso. She reiterated that proceeds from their snack sales would go towards supporting disadvantaged people in Melbourne, including homeless Goans. “Most of us don’t realise that we have Goans in Melbourne facing hardships here on account of finance, homelessness, health issues, loneliness etc. We need more volunteers to help – please contact GOAV about other disadvantaged local Goans.”

A number of community members stood up to offer their services towards the event – the sponsors for raffle prizes, caterers, musicians, the priests for blessing the gathering, judges of the Kopel and Zanvoi contests, the emcee, the musicians and singers, those coordinating with Outreach programme, purchasers of the items on sale in support of this programme, those preparing the snacks, and the volunteers on the night.

The event successfully brought together Goans and friends of Goa from all walks of life, fostering a deep sense of fun, tradition, culture, and community.

The GOAV’s efforts were widely appreciated, as the celebration not only honoured a beloved Goan festival but also contributed to a meaningful cause. Sao Joao in Melbourne

Learn more about the GOAV here

READ ALSO: Custodio “Chappie” Lobo, OAM: King’s Birthday honours 2025