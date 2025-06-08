Custodio Vincent Lobo, OAM: Kings Birthday Honours 2025

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“I felt surprise – and humility – when I received the call about the OAM,” Custodio Vincent Lobo, 98, tells Indian Link.

To those who know him however, and his enduring commitment to community service, the recognition feels entirely fitting and well-deserved.

Over more than five decades, Mr. Lobo, or “Chappie” as he is affectionately called, has become a deeply respected figure in Western Australia’s community service landscape.

This is thanks to decades of tireless work and leadership across various organisations including the Ethnic Communities Council of WA, National Seniors Australia’s Perth Branch, and the Goan Overseas Association (GOA) in WA, GOAWA.

Wearing many hats but serving one mission, Mr. Lobo’s ability to juggle multiple commitments with integrity and consistency has been central to his impact.

As an active participant of the Lions Club, Mr. Lobo found many opportunities to serve his local community, fundraising extensively and speaking at public forums, while also holding down many positions in welfare and environment committees.

His service was recognised in 2008 when he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the Lions Club’s highest honour, along with Life Membership. “That’s one of my proudest achievements,” he reflects. “It’s deeply humbling to be recognised for your contributions at that level.”

Through his work with National Seniors Australia, Mr. Lobo helped create a platform for older Australians to voice their concerns. “We ensured their issues were taken to our head office in Brisbane and then brought to the attention of relevant Members of Parliament,” he recounts.

One of the projects closest to his heart is the Purple Bench initiative, launched through the Canning City Lions Club as part of a campaign to prevent violence against women. “We initiated the project, and it was inaugurated by the local MP,” he says. “It serves as a public symbol of support and awareness.”

Born in Uganda in a Goan family, Custodio Vincent Lobo’s early life was steeped in both cultural richness and academic dedication. He went to boarding school in Pune, India, and graduated from Bombay University with a major in Accounting.

In 1950, he returned to Uganda to begin his career with the Uganda Electricity Board. Life was stable – until August 1972, when President Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of all British passport holders, giving them just 90 days to leave.

British passport in hand, Mr Lobo applied to migrate to Australia and was accepted.

“The officer at the Australian High Commission stamped my passport with a big ‘Yes,’” he recalls. “We arrived on the 1st of January 1973. At the migrant hostel, we were the first coloured family, and I’ll never forget the reactions at breakfast the next morning!”

His journey into community engagement began shortly after, with what seemed like a chance encounter.

“While at the migrant hostel, I went to buy a car,” he says. “The dealership owner turned out to be the District Governor of the Lions Club. He invited me to join, and I did.”

That one invitation sparked a lifelong mission – and a heart for community.

As a devout Catholic, Mr. Lobo finds his motivation rooted in a strong spiritual foundation. “My faith guides me in helping those less fortunate,” he says. “It’s the core of everything I do.”

He remains active at Queen of Apostles Church, where his faith and community values intersect daily.

Mr. Lobo also held a notable professional role as Curtin University’s inaugural Acting Academic Registrar. Despite this demanding position, he kept his professional and community lives distinctly separate. “My service to the community was not influenced by my career,” he affirms. “It was something I pursued from the heart.”

Mr. Lobo’s family – his wife the late Bernadette (née Nazareth, their daughter Marie and son-in-law James Pinto – have witnessed the evolution of Perth’s multicultural landscape, often playing a pivotal role in shaping it. “When I first joined the GOAWA, I encouraged our members to take part in broader Indian community functions. I wanted to create a fusion of cultures.”

Today, Custodio Vincent Lobo’s passion for service remains undimmed. “The joy of seeing people and community groups benefit from our work—that’s what keeps me going.”

And his commitment shows no signs of slowing. “As long as I have the strength, I will offer my services to the community.”

When asked how he wishes to be remembered, his response is as humble as his actions have been meaningful: “As someone who made the lives of those less fortunate, richer.”

