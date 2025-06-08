Haran Ramachandran, OAM: King’s Birthday Honours 2025

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Vidyasagaran Haran Ramachandran recounts two moments in his life that confirmed his work with Rotary was more than service – it was his true calling. The first came during a life-threatening accident when he spent seven months in hospital, and Rotary stepped in to support his young family. The second arrived years later, when he was named in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for his own dedicated service to the community through Rotary.

A long-time Rotarian, Ramachandran is District Governor nominee for NSW’s Central Coast to Blue Mountains region. He has led Hills-Kellyville as Chair and President, been District Chair and Vice President and a Paul Harris Fellow, and earned multiple Rotarian of the Year awards.

“My involvement with the movement goes further back to the early 1980s, having been an Interactor (Rotary’s service club for young people aged 12-18) and a Rotaractor (for young adults aged 18-30).”

It is however, the projects that he has been involved with, that Ramachandan likes most to talk about.

“Many resilience-building and opportunity programs I have been involved in, in communities in India, SriLanka, Bolivia, Nigeria, Cambodia and here in Australia, have all changed my life,” he says.

These have included providing medical equipment and setting up a coronary artery disease fund in Sri Lanka; supporting communities in India impacted by COVID-19; sustainable community development programs in Sri Lanka and India, and a health program in Cambodia that administered the HPV vaccine to stateless Vietnamese refugees.

The successful social impact and public welfare programs in India hold a special place in the heart of this Sri Lankan-born Australian.

“Socio-economic development projects have taken me to underserved communities all over India. In Odisha, we built school toilets for girls and biotoilets for women across 10 slums in Bhubaneswar, alongside health and hygiene education with local women’s groups. In Prayagraj, we helped the leprosy mission acquire a mobile van for early detection. In Aurangabad, we partnered with local organisation Udaan to provide a mobile van for outreach on Type 1 diabetes prevention in remote areas. During COVID, we worked with a Victorian team to send medical equipment to India.”

Haran Ramachandran speaks with passion about a Rotary project in Vijayawada, which collected funds to help build a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan.

“Rotary is a global family – we see people, not borders or religious divides or conflicts.”

A particular highlight from India was in Zinkalapalem village in Andhra Pradesh, where Ramachandran’s project provided access to water.

Zinkalapalem, a fishing village for centuries, found itself knocked about a fair bit in recurring tsunamis.

“When local fishermen chose to shift their livelihood from the sea to farming on 250 acres of their ancestral land, they faced a major challenge – limited water supply, because the Krishna River flows for only three months each year. Our project supported them in building dams to overcome this.”

It not only helped uplift the region, it also helped Ramachandran, recovering then from severe burns to 55% of his body. Rehabilitation had involved a seven-month stay at Concord Hospital, followed by three years of multiple surgeries.

“The disfiguration and impacted mobility left me with a loss of self-confidence – it was Zinkalapalem that got me out of the house, to go and see the impact of our work there.”

He adds, “It brought renewed vigour – given the medical advice to my wife had been to turn off my life support!”

As a first-generation family, they had no one to support them, but Ramachandran’s Rotary family stepped in like angels.

“Three times a week, they drove me to hospital for 3 and a half years. They drove my kids to school and back daily, often giving them pocket money.”

That was 16 years ago, and Haran Ramachandran is filled with gratitude for the second chance he has received at life.

“I want to give back to those that helped me and my family when we needed help desperately. It encourages me to do more good in this world.”

At 56 now, he dedicates a large portion of his day to Rotary work.

“God has a plan,” he says with the quiet conviction of a deeply religious man. “I’m a strong believer. My belief drives me and guides me.”

It is an attitude that has seen him take on management roles at Hindu associations here in Australia (such as Sydney Sri Ayyappa Swami Temple and Melbourne’s Shiva Vishnu Temple).

“I undertake a Tirupati pilgrimage annually, and am pleased to say God has given me darshan at various temples across India.”

The King’s Birthday honour this year left him “surprised, emotional, overwhelmed.”

“As a first-gen Australian, I never expected to be nominated. I’m grateful to Rotary, my community, and especially my wife and two daughters. I’ve given them a good life — and that has motivated me to help improve the lives of young women in India.”

Asked if he has any words of motivation, Haran Ramachandran smiles, “Come join us at Rotary – and be part of creating positive change in the world.”

