Menaka Iyengar Cooke, OAM: King’s Birthday Honours 2025

“I just feel like I have to lend my voice for those who have no say,” says Menaka Iyengar Cooke, winner of Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for her service to women, and to the community.

Sydney based Cooke wears many hats – that of a teacher, author, entrepreneur, a psychotherapist and counsellor, podcaster and stand-up comedian too. But she is most passionate about being a volunteer and advocate for women’s rights as well as a voice and helping hand for migrants, refugees, older people and anyone who cannot speak for themselves.

“I have had the taste of what it’s like,” she says, explaining what made her want to be a support for those that needed help and guidance. Having lived in Australia since 1973, Menaka survived an abusive marriage and single-handedly brought up her daughter, working jobs through the day and studying in the night hours.

She built a successful career in human resources and organisational development, working with ASX100 and international companies. Throughout, she championed cultural change and drove diversity initiatives – from family-friendly policies and inclusive business strategies to employment programs for people with disabilities – earning numerous accolades along the way.

Backed by her study of psychotherapy and counselling, Menaka now supports people to empower themselves and achieve change.

Having worked her way up through the grind, Menaka has broken many a proverbial glass-ceiling along the way, now sitting on multiple boards and in non-executive positions of many organisations and associations to champion the issues close to her heart, including the Women’s Electoral Lobby, Older Women’s Network, Equality Rights Alliance to name a few.

She has worked on ComBank’s DARE project (Dowry abuse education in the Australian Indian community), and with Settlement Services International on human slavery and labour exploitation to facilitate training programs in forced marriage, human slavery, domestic servitude, technology facilitated abuse, among others.

Since 2017 she helms the Indian Crisis and Support Agency as its director and secretary.

“I have seen discrimination firsthand – be it for gender, race and age to name a few. It continues till date in different forms and it’s unfair to be treated as a ‘less-than’. Which is why I feel passionately about getting women into leadership roles, and helping new migrants with their Centrelink issues, or the elderly to work through their matters. There is so much talent among the South-Asian community and I feel our grandchildren shouldn’t have to wait another generation to see our names up there among the leaders who are shaping this society,” she says with conviction.

Using her time as a volunteer radio newsreader for 2 RPH in Sydney, Menaka Iyengar Cooke helped bring to life ‘Colours of Australia’ – a podcast where she interviewed people of colour (from India, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Africa, Malaysia) to showcase the unsung heroes.

Her mantra through all the grind has been ‘kindness’. “I believe we need not pick fights with everyone. The best way is diplomacy and in trying to get along with people. Be modest and kind to everyone. We should try to take everyone along,” she says.

Reacting to the recognition as part of the King’s Birthday honours, Menaka says she is now inspired and motivated to do even more.

“I am already kicked about writing a book and working through my passion for intersectional feminism, as I believe one size cannot fit all,” she says.

