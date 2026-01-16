Religious leaders push back against proposed hate speech laws

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some of the most influential religious leaders across Australia have co-signed a letter expressing their concerns over the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026. Hate Speech Laws

Reaffirming the importance of eliminating antisemitism and hatred, the leaders, including the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher, Anglican Archbishop Kanishka Raffel, Anglican South Sydney Bishop Michael Stead and Dr Karanjeet Sandhu of the Australian Sikh Association, suggest that the new Bill may undermine freedom of expression and limits religious freedom.

The leaders also urge for a longer consultation and review period, arguing, “Faith communities, legal experts, and civil society organisations have not been afforded a reasonable amount of time to properly study the legislation, assess its legal and constitutional implications, or prepare constructive and well-considered submissions for what has been described as the ‘most consequential change’ to Australia’s counterterrorism laws since 9/11.” Hate Speech Laws

The letter specifically addresses the consequences of the introduction of the Racial Vilification Offence provisions which criminalises the promotion of hatred against persons on the grounds of race, colour, national or ethnic origin. Speech Laws

“The Bill does not provide clear and adequate protection for lawful religious teaching, sermons, theological instruction, pastoral guidance, and good-faith religious expression,” the leaders argue.

The current laws, which were introduced in early 2025, require a higher threshold to be met in order to be found guilty of advocating force or violence against specific groups. The proposed laws are broader and capture any acts of promoting or inciting hatred. If a religious official or spiritual leader is found to be engaged in the act, they could be charged with committing an aggravated offence. Hate Speech Laws

The Albanese government’s response to the Bondi attack has also been criticised by parties from all across the political spectrum.

The Greens party argues the Bill ought to be broadened to not only protect racial minorities but also other marginalised groups. Opposition leader Sussan Ley has described the new Bill as ‘unsalvageable,’ due to its broad reach which could risk criminalising free speech.

Parliament will convene early this week to debate the proposed hate speech and gun reform bill.

READ MORE: Bondi Beach massacre: No, we are not okay.