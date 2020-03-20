Refreshing cocktail recipes to try while at home

It's not all that bad to be homebound, especially when you have a full stocked bar

If your indoors and don’t want to ruin your health with too much screen time, it might be the best time to hit the bar. Pernod Ricard has curated some refreshing cocktail recipes you an make at home. Social distancing has resulted in house parties so why not try.

There’s nothing better than a fully stocked home bar, and a comfy bed within arms reach to cure the hangover. Some refreshing cocktail recipes to try at your home.

Absolut Lime Mojito





INGREDIENTS

1½ Parts Absolut Lime

⅔ Part Lime Juice

½ Part Simple Syrup

Soda Water

1 Leaf Mint Leaf

1 Wedge Lime

Crushed Ice

HOW TO MIX

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice. Muddle. Add Absolut Lime, lime juice and simple syrup. Top up with soda water. Garnish with a mint leaf and a lime wedge.

Jameson Spicy Hot Toddy



INGREDIENTS

1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey

3 parts water

0.25 parts Honey

0.5 parts Lemon

0.5 parts Sriracha

Ginger, sliced

HOW TO MIX

Add water, honey, sriracha, and sliced ginger pieces to a small saucepan and bring to a low simmer and stir to combine. Let simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Jameson and lemon juice and simmer for an additional 3 minutes. Pour into mugs and add a lemon slice and garnish with a thin ginger slice.

Monkey 47 Gin Julep





INGREDIENTS

5 cl Monkey

47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

1 cl simple syrup

15 mint leaves

HOW TO MIX

Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish it with a mint leave.

