Bengaluru grieves after historic IPL win

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The long-awaited victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) descended into chaos and tragedy on June 4, 2025, when a fatal stampede during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru claimed at least 11 lives – including a 13-year-old child and multiple teenagers -and injured dozens more.

A historic win overshadowed

Even before the famed victory, the hype was off the charts. RCB’s sponsors left no stone unturned in reminding fans that this had been an 18-year wait. Cleverly crafted advertisements and social media posts amplified the emotions associated with past heartbreaks and near-misses. They tapped into the collective yearning of Bengaluru’s overworked, traffic-weary populace, offering a narrative of hope and triumph. From Allu Arjun to Drake, celebrities with millions of social media followers jumped on the hype bandwagon to cash in on the emotional high.

In the final, RCB successfully defended a target of 191 against the rampaging Punjab Kings, with key contributions from team legend Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar. The victory ended RCB’s long-standing title drought, sparking unbridled celebrations across Bengaluru, joined by Kohli fans across India.

Alas, that joy didn’t last long. Confusing messaging and poor management turned the celebrations into utter chaos, culminating in a fatal stampede. The Times of India reports that RCB did not consult with local authorities before announcing the victory parade on social media. This reportedly left the police unprepared for the massive turnout and slow to respond to the escalating situation. Confusion over the parade’s timing and route led to overcrowding at the stadium gates. Rumours of “free tickets” circulated near Gate 7 of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, triggering a rush. As politicians and celebrities lined up to cash in on the victory, fans jostled at the gates, resulting in the deadly stampede.

The bigger tragedy is that the chaos wasn’t entirely unforeseen. The turnout was overwhelming, with legacy media, social media, and marketers providing wall-to-wall coverage of the victory. Reports suggested that over 300,000 people flooded the streets near Cubbon Park, MG Road, and Brigade Road to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. RCB is one of the most passionately followed IPL teams. It had become a symbol of unfulfilled promise – a franchise packed with superstars but starved of team accomplishments.

A pattern of negligence

Sadly, more Indian lives have been lost to stampedes in 2025 than to terrorism. There has been a disturbing rise in fatal stampedes this year:

Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj (January 29): At least 30 people died during a religious gathering.

At least 30 people died during a religious gathering. New Delhi Railway Station (February 16): A stampede killed 18 people as pilgrims rushed to board trains.

A stampede killed 18 people as pilgrims rushed to board trains. Andhra Pradesh Temple (January 8): Six devotees died in a stampede near a temple.

Six devotees died in a stampede near a temple. Shirgao, Goa (May 3): Six people died and over 80 were injured during the Lairai Jatra festival at the Sree Lairai Devi Temple.

These incidents point to systemic issues in crowd management and public safety during large gatherings. Local governments in India are chronically underprepared and under-resourced to handle crowd surges. The cycle of tragedy and political blame games continues. While AI and surveillance technologies were used at the Maha Kumbh Mela to monitor crowd density after the stampede, similar precautions were absent in Bengaluru, the tech capital of India.

The dangers of poorly managed celebrations are not unique to India. Only days ago in Paris, two people died and hundreds were arrested during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory celebrations – underscoring the universal need for effective crowd control.

An eventful IPL – for the wrong reasons

The IPL has always been more than just cricket – it’s spectacle, identity, and emotion rolled into one. But this season will be remembered for more than RCB’s march to glory. It will be remembered for the fear that gripped the foreign players when the short-lived war with Pakistan forced them to flee the country. They continue to talk about that moment in their home-country media, long after India has moved on. IPL reconfigured its schedule and relocated key matches. And now, it will be remembered for the blood on the streets of Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru stampede was a wake-up call. Public safety should never be an afterthought – not for governments, not for event organisers, and certainly not for IPL, one of the richest sports leagues in the world. If they can budget hundreds of millions for advertisements, VIP security, and pyrotechnics, surely they can invest in basic crowd control, medical readiness, and real-time communication systems. Celebrations can wait. Lives cannot.

As the final whistle blows on IPL 2025, the trophy may belong to RCB – but the grief belongs to us all.

Read more: The King bids farewell to Test cricket