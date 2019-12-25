Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressing the Press, (Pic Source: Internet)

The Prime Minister and all the Commonwealth public service leaders are permanently offering their at least 20 working days paid leave, or 28 calendar days, for Volunteer Fire Fightering effort.

More than 150,000 staff working for the Australian Public Service around the country will be able to access the additional 20 working days’ leave, which can be extended if individuals apply for more.

“They’re not all in Canberra. They’re in Adelaide, they’re on the Gold Coast, they’re over in Western Australia. They’re down in my home community in the Sutherland Shire in southern Sydney,” Mr Morrison said.

“We’re helping get more boots on the ground and giving people who’ve been out there for weeks some relief,” the Prime Minister said.

“We’ve also already deployed our Defence Forces to assist with logistics, fire mapping and even meals and accommodation, already nearly $23 million in disaster recovery payments has flowed to affected families and businesses with more to come, and we’ve boosted our support for water bombing planes and helicopters by $11 million.

“My Ministers and I are in constant contact with our state and territory counterparts and fire chiefs and we stand ready to deliver whatever extra help they ask of us.”

Australian government is committed to act responsibly on climate change, avoiding extreme responses and getting the balance right.

Bushfires have tested us but Australia will prevail, said the PM, he added, That’s the promise we made to Australians and I intend to keep it.