Prashant Singh: “Organisations must foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness”

Prashant Singh, a cybersecurity leader with extensive experience in governance, risk management, and digital security, has been appointed as Manager of Cybersecurity by the Department of Education in Western Australia.

Known for his strategic approach to integrating cybersecurity into digital transformation, fostering global collaborations, and shaping Australia’s cybersecurity landscape, Singh’s leadership is set to play a critical role in enhancing the department’s cybersecurity initiatives.

“My goal in the new role will be to ensure the Department’s digital landscape is cybersecure, resilient, and equipped to face emerging cyberthreats,” Singh tells Indian Link.

Singh brings a wealth of experience in ICT, with a particular focus on driving innovation in cybersecurity operations, governance, and risk management. With an extensive background, including his previous role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for WA Police and over a decade of service at Main Roads Western Australia, he is well-equipped to lead the department’s cybersecurity initiatives.

“Driving the development and execution of the Department’s cybersecurity program – while ensuring alignment with business objectives and government priorities – I hope to lead initiatives that enhance resilience, manage risk and strengthen stakeholder collaboration.”

Building a resilient cybersecurity framework

As organisations increasingly adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, ensuring that digital transformation remains secure and resilient is more crucial than ever.

Prashant Singh stresses, “As technology evolves, governance frameworks must adapt to address emerging risks while ensuring compliance with recognised standards. Balancing innovation with security has been a core focus throughout my career.”

Singh has worked across different sectors with varying levels of cyber maturity and complex regulatory landscapes. In some organisations, cybersecurity has not always been a priority.

“The challenge is fostering a strong security culture in environments where cyber risk isn’t always a priority,” Singh notes.

“By fostering a risk-aware culture, we can better protect critical data, mitigate cyber threats, and ensure long-term resilience.”

He emphasises the importance of integrating security into digital transformation strategies, enabling them to innovate confidently while protecting critical assets and data.

“Ensuring robust cybersecurity measures enable, rather than hinder, digital transformation is critical,” he explains.

Protecting sensitive data requires a multi-layered security approach, he stresses, emphasising the need for organisations to shift from reactive to proactive cybersecurity strategies.

Effective strategies to safeguarding organisations from external vulnerabilities include:

strong encryption, access controls, and data loss prevention (DLP) measures

proactive vulnerability management and real-time threat detection in identifying and addressing risks before they escalate

strengthening identity and access management (IAM), adopting Zero Trust principles, enforcing least privilege access, investing in AI-driven threat intelligence, and leveraging continuous monitoring

regular security audits, penetration testing, and compliance reviews to ensure continuous improvement in security posture

enhancing supply chain security and implementing third-party risk management

Beyond technology, he advocates for embedding a culture of cybersecurity awareness at all levels to create an organisation-wide commitment to security.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical challenge—it’s a business imperative,” Singh asserts.

Cybersecurity in the public sector

“In the public sector, budget constraints and resource limitations require a pragmatic approach to cybersecurity, to ensure it remains a core priority,” says Singh.

To maintain a strong security posture, he emphasises risk-based prioritisation, aligning investments with industry frameworks, and focusing on high-impact, cost-effective measures such as multi-factor authentication, endpoint protection, and security awareness.

“Securing executive buy-in is also crucial,” Singh explains, advocating for strong business cases and stakeholder engagement to demonstrate risk impacts and compliance needs. He also stresses the importance of workforce and capability building—addressing skills shortages through partnerships, upskilling, and cross-functional collaboration.

A global mindset

A global mindset, and adaptability, are essential to shape the future of cyber resilience, says Singh.

Singh encourages professionals to understand global risk frameworks like NIST and ISO 27001, while balancing risk mitigation with their operational needs.

Continuous learning is equally crucial in an ever-evolving threat landscape. “Stay ahead through certifications, active industry engagement, and policy contributions such as my own work with the Department of Home Affairs on cyber regulations.”

Beyond technical expertise, Singh stresses the importance of leadership and influence in cybersecurity. “Technical skills alone aren’t enough. Strong communication, stakeholder engagement, and cultural awareness are essential to drive meaningful change,” he says.

Global cybersecurity through international collaboration

As an active participant in shaping Australia’s cybersecurity policies, Singh believes that stronger international collaboration is key to staying ahead of evolving cyber threats.

“Cyber threats don’t recognise borders,” he says. “International cooperation is more crucial than ever.”

The growing cybersecurity partnership between Australia and India exemplifies the potential for stronger global cooperation. “I see enormous potential for shared threat intelligence, capacity-building initiatives, and policy alignment,” he notes. “Sectors like education and research stand to benefit from structured frameworks for secure data sharing, cyber skills development, and coordinated incident response.”

Beyond bilateral ties, Singh highlights broader opportunities in cross-border partnerships. “Nations can collaborate on emerging threats, build cyber resilience, and share best practices in AI, cloud security, and supply chain risk management,” he explains.

As a Board Member of Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) Perth, and an international speaker, he has witnessed firsthand how collaboration fosters global cybersecurity advancements.

“As a fellow professional in cybersecurity and governance, I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and sharing insights on risk management and resilience,” Singh concludes, inviting aspiring leaders to connect with him on LinkedIn to exchange knowledge and perspectives.

