Wattleseed peda: An Aussie spin on an Indian classic

Soan papdi, kaju katli, jalebis, ladoos, modaks – sweetmeat legends of any Indian grazing platter during the most auspicious time of the year.

However, with the Indian festive season well underway, this might actually be the perfect opportunity to make a few Aussie touches to the quintessential mithai recipes. Adding native Australian ingredients to classic Indian recipes could be the key to both honouring the recipes of our home and paying homage to the land we stand on.

So why not have a go at blending the best of both worlds this Indian festive season?

If you have guests on their way over this Ganesh Chaturthi, try this remixed peda recipe made with a native Australian ingredient to satisfy every sweet tooth and serve something new.

Quick and easy chocolate and wattleseed peda recipe

Makes 10 pieces. 30 minutes.

Ingredients

1 tbsp ghee

1/2 cup milk (125 ml)

1/2 cup milk powder

1/4 cup jaggery/ sugar

1.5 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder – If you are in Australia or can get your hands on some Wattleseed powder, add 1/2 tsp with the cocoa.

1 small handful of dark chocolate chips

Method

Melt ghee in a non-stick pan over medium heat, add the milk, and allow to simmer.

Add in the milk powder and cocoa and whisk to remove lumps.

Cook on low for 5-8 minutes, stirring with a silicone spatula till the mixture comes together and starts to leave the sides of pan.

Add the jaggery and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often.

Transfer to a lightly greased bowl and allow to cool to room temp or place in fridge for 20 minutes.

Grease hands with ghee before rolling into 10 balls.

Flatten slightly to give it the distinct peda shape.

Garnish wattleseed peda with nuts or gold leaf as I have and enjoy!

