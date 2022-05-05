fbpx
Opinion

The era of low interest rates is over

Expect interest rates at 1.5% by end 2022 and 2% by mid-2023

Pawan Luthra
By Pawan Luthra
0
source: canva
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The era of low interest rates is over, with the Reserve Bank of Australia announcing a 0.25% interest rate increase to take the official rates to 0.35% on Tuesday 3 May.

Yesterday the US Federal Reserve increased their interest rates by 0.5% and Reserve Bank of India by 0.4% to 4.4%.

In Australia, the timing of this interest hike has played into the political debate about economic management, currently raging in Australia. The last time interest rates were increased in the middle of an election campaign was in 2007, when the battle was between John Howard and Kevin Rudd. Another 16 days (unless there is a hung Parliament) will tell if the history of interest rate increases at election times, repeats itself.

The Reserve Bank, which had commented last year that it saw no reason for any interest rate hikes prior to 2024, was pushed into this corner thanks to rising inflation numbers.

With a mandate to keep inflation in the 2-3% band, recent data had inflation just over 5%. Caused by rising fuel prices, the Russia-Ukraine war, global supply chain challenges, low supply of labour and other factors, the Reserve Bank has decided to move early in its monetary policy and follow other global central banks in taking the official interest rates north. Analysts believe that this will be one of many this calendar year.

While good news for those with monies in their bank accounts, those with high mortgages will need to plan for rising interest costs on their repayments. Property prices are also predicted to fall 10-15% by early 2024.

Australia’s economic growth is tipped to be about 4% this year but can fall to 2.5% next year. There will be pressure on passive bond funds as interest rates increase. Property yields will also come off though overall Australian equity markets, and companies with low debt will be in a good place. Fuelled by a commodities boom and post COVID community exuberance, well-managed businesses will take advantage of emerging opportunities. One just has to look back at the last 24 hours – such as the Qantas announcement of procuring new Airbuses to satisfy the travel demands of passengers wanting to get back to their traditional holidays in London and New York.

It is not all gloom and doom.

READ MORE: Coalition or Labor: Who would be better for India?

- Advertisement -
Previous article11 new films releasing this May
Pawan Luthra
Pawan Luthra
Pawan is the publisher of Indian Link and is one of Indian Link's founders. He writes the Editorial section.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

The era of low interest rates is over

Pawan Luthra - 0
  The era of low interest rates is over, with the Reserve Bank of Australia announcing a 0.25% interest rate increase to take the official...

11 new films releasing this May

Indian Link - 2
  Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Theatre release) A ‘social comedy’, this is the story of how timid Jayesh turns jordaar. His wife is pregnant with – shock horror –...
kids fighting to demonstrate conflict

Teaching kids 3-5 to manage their own conflicts

Neha Jain - 0
  Have you ever had your toddler or preschooler say to you, “I don’t want to go to school, no one wants to play with...
Nicolette Boele

Nicolette Boele, Bradfield Community Independent Candidate

Indian Link - 0
  Nicolette Boele (pronounced “Buller”) is a Bradfield local, having lived in the electorate for 41 out of her 51 years. She went to kindy,...

Don’t feel for me, pray for Twitter instead: Parag Agrawal

Indian Link - 0
  As Elon Musk prepares to hire a new CEO for Twitter once he takes over, current CEO Parag Agrawal is worried about the future...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020