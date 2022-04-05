fbpx
Opinion

Parachuting candidates: 3 reasons parties override their local branch members

There are many factors at play including outdated preselection processes at local levels and a lack of targeted efforts by major parties beyond tokenism, writes SUKHMANI KHORANA.

By Indian Link
0
Left to right: Lawyer Durga Owen, Andrew Charlton, and vice-president of the Parramatta Labor branch Alan Mascarenhas. Source: Twitter
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

Allegations emerged over the weekend that Prime Minister Scott Morrison used a racist slur in a preselection battle in 2007.

Morrison strongly denies the allegations, which were detailed in two statutory declarations and have been backed by Michael Towke, who was his rival for the seat of Cook at the time.

The issue has brought into focus preselection processes and minority representation in Australian politics.

On this front, and for the second time in under a year, the Labor party has parachuted a “celebrity” Anglo-Celtic politician into a culturally diverse seat in Western Sydney.

Labor is overriding local party members to go with “captain’s pick” Andrew Charlton in Parramatta. An economist and former staffer to Kevin Rudd, Charlton will replace retiring MP Julie Owens in what is considered a marginal seat. This is despite three local South Asian-Australian ALP members already competing for preselection before they decided to withdraw following Albanese’s announcement.

It follows the preselection of Senator Kristina Keneally in Fowler last year (one of the most diverse seats in the country) over local lawyer Tu Le, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees.

There is also an ongoing dispute in the NSW Liberal Party, with many members interested in forcing senior party figures to accept open ballots by local members for preselection over picking their own candidates.

Why are major political parties repeatedly willing to override the mandates of their local branch members? And what needs to change to increase diversity?

READ ALSO: The Fowler seat: Another missed opportunity for diversity

Ethnic minorities in #auspol

According to a 2018 report from the Australian Human Rights Commission, only 4.1% of MPs in Australia’s last federal parliament hailed from a non-European background.

The percentage of those with Indigenous ancestry was 1.5%.

This is despite 21% of the total Australian population having a non-European background and 3% identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in the 2016 census.

While there needs to be more research, the reasons behind this include:

  1. outdated preselection processes at local levels
  2. a lack of targeted efforts by major parties beyond tokenism
  3. and broader public perceptions around seeing minority candidates as leaders.

How does preselection work?

Preselection is the process by which a registered political party chooses who will be their endorsed election candidate in any given federal or state seat.

In Australia, preselection processes vary between states and parties.

Often, local party members get to know potential preselection candidates who are usually from the same branch or state, and then cast their vote.

In many cases, voting panels consist of local members and state and central delegates to avoid accusations of “branch stacking”, or having members favour particular candidates over the general interests of the party.

My research

I conducted research on Indian-Australian election candidates for the last NSW state election in 2019, analysing their published interviews and campaign materials. I also interviewed one Labor and one National candidate, both children of Indian migrants.

One of my key findings was that party structures and mechanisms for preselection need to change to allow for local representation.

This is especially needed in seats with a culturally diverse population, which also increasingly have large numbers of branch members hailing from these backgrounds.

My research suggests there’s a hunger for political participation in these communities, but it’s not being met with adequate opportunities for representation.

I also found public attitudes to representation from diverse communities need to shift. Candidates from ethnic minorities need to be more than just token faces in unwinnable seats.

READ ALSO: Coalition or Labor: Who would be better for India?

What do other countries do?

Research suggests Australia lags behind Canada and the United States in the political participation and representation of ethnic minorities at all levels of government.

Our culturally diverse population is not reflected in the makeup of our parliament.

Of the three immigrant settler colonies, Canada has been the most successful in increasing the representation of culturally diverse candidates in their House of Commons, from 4% of MPs in 1993, to 9% in 2011, and 14% by 2015.

Research indicates the relative success of Canada and the US is due to specific policies designed to close the representation gaps. For instance, Canada has a proactive approach that recognises the benefits of ethnic minority representation. Canada encourages first-generation migrants to participate in politics through greater access to becoming legal and active citizens.

It is important to get ethnic minority candidates elected to party structures. If minorities become involved in official decision-making roles in political parties, they’re more likely to form influential networks, set agendas, and mentor future generations of preselection candidates from under-represented backgrounds.

In the UK, an increase in minority representation in 2010 would not have happened without targeted efforts by the main political parties to attract these candidates in seats with both migrant and non-migrant voters.

ABHA DEVASIA, National Legal Coordinator at the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union
ABHA DEVASIA, National Legal Coordinator at the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union. Source: supplied

Why it matters

Research has repeatedly shown the benefits of diversity.

A 2013 study of Black legislators in the United States found they were far more likely to continue responding to requests from out-of-district Black individuals than were their non-Black colleagues.

Similarly, a 2013 article in Parliamentary Affairs found ethnic minority MPs in the UK were more likely to ask questions about the rights of ethnic minorities and immigration issues than their white counterparts.

That is, getting people into parliament from minority groups increases the visibility of their issues, concerns and world-views.

As Abha Devasia, a long-time union worker who was seeking preselection in Parramatta, said:

We can’t talk about multiculturalism as a festival or as something nice in Harmony Week. It’s about allowing us to be part of the decision-making process.The Conversation

Sukhmani Khorana, Senior Research Fellow, Western Sydney University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

READ ALSO: ‘Prioritise migrant well-being’: experts on high COVID-19 death rate among ethnic minorities 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA new book on optimising the military’s disaster responses
Next articleGrammys 2022: South Asian artists win big
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

south asians at grammys

Grammys 2022: South Asian artists win big

Indian Link - 0
  Indian-American musician Falguni Shah, Bengaluru-based music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, and New York-based Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab were some of the South Asian links...

Parachuting candidates: 3 reasons parties override their local branch members

Indian Link - 0
  Allegations emerged over the weekend that Prime Minister Scott Morrison used a racist slur in a preselection battle in 2007. Morrison strongly denies the allegations,...
adf disaster response

A new book on optimising the military’s disaster responses

Rhea L Nath - 0
  The Australian Defence Force has had a busy few years on the home front, stepping in to assist after the Black Summer bushfires, helping...
poo sandi varan film

REVIEW: Poo Sandi Varan (Theatrical release)

Indian Link - 0
  Director J.R. Vicky's 'Poo Sandi Varan' is a brilliantly made Tamil horror film that leaves you both shaken and impressed by the time it...
DAN TEHAN

IndAus ECTA: new beginnings and aspirations

Indian Link - 0
  Australia and India have finally broken their ten-year jinx of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. On 2 April, as many parts of India marked Gudi...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020