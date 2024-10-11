Multilingual NSW Academy launch invests in state’s diversity

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a groundbreaking move to support New South Wales’ multicultural communities, the Minns Labor Government has announced a $7.5 million investment in Multilingual NSW, which includes the establishment of the Multilingual NSW Academy. This new initiative aims to boost the development and sustainability of translation and interpretation services across the state, fulfilling a key commitment from the 2024-25 Budget.

The Multilingual NSW Academy will play a crucial role in enhancing linguistic diversity by providing NSW Government translators and interpreters with the necessary tools and skills to better serve the state’s multicultural population. The Academy’s main focus will be on improving the specialist and digital competencies of Multicultural NSW’s over 1,000 language professionals. By doing so, it aims to ensure that language barriers are no longer a hurdle for non-English speakers trying to access vital government services.

The Academy’s establishment comes at a time when nearly one-third of NSW residents were born overseas, and over 280 languages are spoken across households. Multilingual NSW acknowledges the critical role that translators and interpreters play in ensuring equal access to information and services for all residents, regardless of language proficiency.

Minister for Multiculturalism, Steve Kamper, expressed the importance of this investment in strengthening NSW’s diverse communities. “Translators and interpreters have a crucial role in ensuring everyone in NSW has access to important information and services, which is why we’re investing in our people,” Kamper said. He emphasised that Multilingual NSW is focused on building the skills and capabilities of translators and interpreters so that language is no longer a barrier for those seeking government services.

In a bid to ensure that the Academy remains at the forefront of translation and interpreting services, it will explore new partnerships with several leading academic and training organisations. Institutions such as the University of New South Wales, Macquarie University, Western Sydney University, and TAFE NSW are expected to collaborate with the Academy. These partnerships will provide a wealth of resources, research, and training expertise to language professionals.

In recognition of the work done by NSW Government translators and interpreters, a recent event saw three long-serving professionals from Multicultural NSW receive medals for their exceptional dedication. Polish translator Czeslaw Olechnowicz, Hindi interpreter Neena Sinha, and Thai translator and interpreter Songsri Foran were honoured for their 40 years of service to their communities. Their commitment has contributed to the seamless access to services for thousands of non-English speakers in NSW.

A key feature of the Multilingual NSW Academy will be its focus on technological innovation. A substantial part of the $7.5 million investment will go towards the adoption of new technology that will enable translators and interpreters to work more efficiently on NSW Government assignments. The Academy is set to embrace a customer-centric approach, as championed by the Department of Customer Service, which will drive the digital uplift within the Academy.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Jihad Dib, highlighted the importance of the Digital Inclusion Strategy in bridging the digital divide. “With almost 1 in 3 people living in NSW born overseas and more than 280 languages spoken in homes across the state, it is essential we deliver the resources and services our communities need to stay connected,” Dib said.

The government’s digital investment will support the rollout of new technology to improve translation and interpreting services, ensuring they are more efficient and accessible to the linguistically diverse residents of NSW. Dib explained, “This is about delivering digital for people, with the needs of the community being considered at every step.”

As NSW continues to grow in cultural and linguistic diversity, initiatives like the Multilingual NSW Academy will ensure that the state’s infrastructure and services evolve to meet the needs of its residents.

