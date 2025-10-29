Mukta Gilda: the dawn of a budding author in ‘Twilight’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“Books are a world filled with imagination and discovery, like portals to another world,” says 11-year-old Sydneysider Mukta Gilda, author of her very own novel, Twilight.

From a childhood spent in libraries and at book collections, it’s a dream come true for this aspiring author.

“It feels incredible to have a book available around the world, mainly because I have always hoped it could happen,” she says.

Twilight raises awareness on the pressing issue of light pollution through the story of an abandoned turtle hatchling rescued by an ocean-loving teen named Elandra. It’s not unfamiliar subject matter for young Mukta Gilda, who recently went whale watching with her family.

“The feeling of being in a true wild habitat is unmatched,” Gilda smiles.

Aside from books, the environment is Gilda’s other great passion in life, and she enjoys gardening, visiting nature reserves and zoos, and reading National Geographic magazine.

“Two Australian Rainbow Lorikeets also visit my home every day, and I feed them apples and birdseed while they also enjoy sitting on my hand,” she says.

Twilight began life as a winning story for a school writing competition in grade two and was expanded two years later in Gilda’s novel writing class.

“Light pollution currently isn’t a very well-known environmental issue, even though the turtle and bird population rely heavily on dark, peaceful nights to migrate and to lay eggs,” she says of the idea.

Much like plastic and carbon dioxide, artificial light from streetlamps and buildings can ‘pollute’ the environment, interfering with the natural behaviours of wildlife.

“I wanted to convey the message that it is never too late to make a difference, and it is possible to coexist harmoniously with the natural world. Light pollution is a problem that can be simple to solve if awareness is raised and it is essential to continually respect the planet and its wildlife.”

Together with the editing and publishing process, Gilda says the book took almost a year to finish. Along the way, she had guidance from renowned Australian author Tim Harris, as part of a writing program she was chosen for.

“The book was easy to write in some ways, like the description and character-building techniques, but it took a while to finalise the plotline and I made some changes along the way,” Gilda remembers.

Of course, when you’re writing about something you know and love, the words come to you…

“Elandra is similar to me in some ways, like her love of nature, wildlife, reading, and her occasional shyness and fear of public speaking,” Gilda admits.

“In other ways, her personality is purely made-up, like her immense love of drawing and the ocean.”

Mukta Gilda’s honest and thoughtful storytelling is already generating a buzz.

“Mukta Gilda’s storytelling brims with charm and elegance. Her writing strikes a lovely balance that is simple yet vivid, sweet yet never saccharine. I felt like I was strolling alongside the characters, experiencing their joys and anxieties in real-time,” said one reader review on Amazon.

“I cannot believe the author of this book is an 11-year-old girl! It’s a beautifully written book which has such deep message for this world, environment and our next generation. Well done little author. Your parents must be so proud of you,” says another.

It’s hopefully the first of many novels from this young voice, who dreams to be an author, teacher or scientist working with animals when she’s older.

“I think being a writer would be an incredible career, and I hope to write many more novels on serious environmental issues,” Gilda says.

READ ALSO: Mum and daughter caring for nature, one book at a time