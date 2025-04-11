SharkSmart: Migrant-built app leads Aussie shark safety

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In 1999, a young man stepped off a flight from India with nothing but a suitcase, a student visa, and $300 borrowed against his wife’s jewellery. The odds were stacked against Mrudul Mike Vasavada —no contacts, no permanent place to stay, and only enough money to scrape through the first few weeks in Australia.

Fast forward to 2025, and the same man now leads Mobiddiction, a Sydney-based software innovation company behind one of the most impactful public safety apps in Australia: SharkSmart.

SharkSmart: Tech That Saves Lives

Developed in partnership with the NSW Government’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the SharkSmart app has become a vital part of Australia’s ocean safety infrastructure. Since its launch in 2014, it has helped protect beachgoers by delivering real-time shark alerts along the NSW coast.

Using a blend of advanced detection systems—including tagged shark listening stations, SMART drumlines, UAV drone patrols by Surf Life Saving NSW, and reports from local surf communities—SharkSmart connects data to the public in a matter of seconds.

“When a tagged White, Tiger or Bull shark swims within 500 metres of one of the 37 listening stations, an alert is sent out instantly through the app, push notifications, and social media. This isn’t just an app—it’s a real-time safety tool,” says Mike.

Over 300,000 users across iPhone, Android, Apple Watch and WearOS have downloaded SharkSmart, with over 2.4 billion push notifications sent since the program began. “We’ve seen spikes in downloads—ten, even twenty times the usual—when a shark incident makes the news,” Mike notes.

And this surge in public awareness is making a difference. Not only are swimmers and surfers better informed, but surf lifesavers now rely on the app to enhance their daily patrols and incident responses. As Mike explains, “It’s about creating smarter, safer beaches.”

Balancing Safety and Sustainability

Despite SharkSmart’s emphasis on public safety, the app is designed with a deep respect for the marine ecosystem. “We’re not demonising sharks. We’re educating the public, encouraging responsible beach use, and giving authorities the tools to respond humanely,” says Mike.

The NSW Shark Management Program, which oversees SharkSmart, is the largest of its kind globally. From beach netting transparency to first-aid kit locations and shark behaviour trends, the app empowers users with knowledge, not fear. SharkSmart

The data is also helping change perceptions. “We’ve learned that White, Tiger, and Bull sharks are not resident to one beach. They migrate thousands of kilometres annually. Detections can occur any time, anywhere,” Mike explains.

With over 80 million push notifications sent monthly and plans to expand SharkSmart beyond NSW, Mike’s vision is both local and global.

“Safety doesn’t stop at state borders. We’re now exploring partnerships across other states and even internationally. What we’ve built here can save lives elsewhere.”

But for Mike, it’s never just been about technology. “Beyond the innovation, what matters most to me is the impact it creates—helping people, solving real-world problems, and ensuring that no matter how advanced technology gets, we never lose the human touch.”

From Struggle to Start-Up

Behind this tech is the kind of story that speaks to every migrant’s heart. Born in a small town in Gujarat and raised in Bangalore, Mike’s roots were humble. “As a first-generation migrant to Australia with roots in a humble Indian family, my path has been filled with challenges, but each step has contributed to my growth and identity,” he reflects.

The early years were tough. Studying by day, working in a contact centre by night, and struggling to find shelter when his wife joined him in Australia, Mike experienced rock-bottom firsthand. “There were nights when we had no place to go. We called anyone we knew for a couch to sleep on. It was survival.”

After graduating in Design and completing his MBA at the University of Western Sydney, Mike worked at Telstra, where he rose to become the Head of Mobile and Innovation. But in 2011, driven by a desire to create something meaningful, he left his corporate career and started Mobiddiction—alone, from his apartment in Rhodes.

“There was no glamour. Just grit,” he says. “I’d commute to Newcastle three times a week, take freelance design work at night, and pay contractors before I paid myself.”

Today, Mobiddiction is a proudly self-funded Australian company that has built a suite of impactful projects—from FishSmart and WhaleWatch, to PatientVR, an award-winning health-tech VR tool helping patients in palliative care.

Throughout his journey, Mike has remained committed to lifting others. Whether it’s mentoring first-time interns, helping migrants break into tech, or collaborating with charities through Mobiddiction’s VR work, his ethos is clear: success is best when shared.

“I am incredibly grateful to be in Australia—a country that gave me a chance when I had nothing. The challenges were many, but they shaped me. And today, I hope to create opportunities for others who dare to dream, just like I did.”

