Meet Nikil Paul, Greens candidate for Petrie, QLD

Coming from a tech background, Nikil Paul, Greens candidate for Petrie, QLD wants to re-engineer the system and let constituents shape democracy. A Director and Secretary on the Green Institute, the Greens’ policy think tank, he’s committed to engendering conversation and thought about the decisions made in Parliament.

What prompted you to run for Federal Parliament?

I've been deeply involved in political advocacy and community conversations for years, and what strikes me most is how disconnected everyday people are from the political process. I come from the world of tech, where systems are designed to scale, connect people, and solve complex problems collaboratively. But in politics, I see a system that's outdated – one where power is centralised and public input is reduced to a vote every three years. As someone who builds and works with systems every day, I know we can do better. I'm running for Parliament to re-engineer the way we engage with democracy – to create digital and community-based platforms where constituents can help shape legislation, weigh in on votes, and hold their representative to account in real time. If elected, I want my constituents to have a direct say in the bills I introduce and the votes I cast. To me, leadership means leading from the back – creating the structures that allow others to step forward. With the right tools, the right intent, and a bit of imagination, we can turn democracy from a distant institution into a living, breathing collaboration between Parliament and the people it serves.

What do you think are the pressing needs of the local community in your area?

Nikil Paul: In every conversation I’ve had – with renters, teachers, young families, retirees – a few themes come up again and again. Cost of living is absolutely front and centre. People are doing what they can to stay afloat, but wages aren’t keeping up and the price of housing has become absurd. Whether it’s rent, groceries, or just trying to fill up the car, people are feeling the squeeze. Public education and early childhood care are big talking points too. There’s deep frustration about the lack of federal funding for public schools, while private institutions continue to rake in support. People want a system where every child has what they need to thrive regardless of their postcode. Healthcare comes up a lot too, especially around the wait times and out-of-pocket costs. There’s also a growing concern about mental health and substance abuse issues, especially linked to veterans and the rising numbers of people experiencing homelessness. And of course, climate change. People didn’t vote out the Coalition just to see Labor approve new coal and gas projects. The community is ready for serious climate action – not spin, not half-measures, but action that puts people and the planet first. There is much disillusionment with politics and politicians in current times. What would you do to change that public perception?

I don't blame people for checking out. It feels like no matter who you vote for, the same forces stay in control. Supermarkets post record profits while families skip meals. Banks thrive while renters and mortgage holders live with constant anxiety. Mining companies extract our resources without paying proper royalties, and somehow still pay less tax than everyday workers. And the media? Controlled by a handful of interests that don't reflect most of us. This isn't just a broken system – it's a rigged one. That's why I want to bring participatory democracy into our everyday political lives – not just on election day. I want my electorate to have real power in shaping the votes I make in Parliament. I'll use digital platforms to listen, consult, and explain. If I vote in a way that goes against the majority view of my community, you'll know why – no hiding behind party lines or backroom deals. This is how I believe trust is built; not through pork barrelling or shiny promises, but with radical transparency and a two-way relationship where your voice genuinely matters.

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

Nikil Paul: I’m ethnically Malayali, from the south Indian state of Kerala, but I grew up in Muscat, Oman – which means I learned early how to eat a good chapathi with hummus and lebneh. I’ve always gravitated toward leadership; high school basketball captain, music club president in my undergrad uni at Delhi and then again at Griffith Uni when I moved to Australia in 2018 for a double Masters in Electronics, Computers and Energy.