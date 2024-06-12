Measures to end ‘Visa Hopping’: No study visa for visitors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Albanese Government has unveiled a series of measures aimed at curbing ‘visa hopping’— a practice where temporary visa holders, particularly international students, extend their stay in Australia through successive visa applications.

These changes, set to take effect on July 1, are a pivotal step in the Government’s ongoing efforts to overhaul and enhance the integrity of the nation’s migration system.

Rising concern over Visa Hopping

Visa hopping has become a growing concern in Australia’s immigration landscape. The Migration Strategy released last year highlighted that the number of international students staying in Australia on a second or subsequent student visa surged by over 30% in the 2022-23 period, totaling more than 150,000 students. This trend has raised alarms about the sustainability and integrity of the migration system.

Peter McDonald, a renowned Australian demographer, recently noted that significantly reducing visa hopping by limiting visa applications from individuals already in the country could better manage population growth than reducing the permanent migration intake. McDonald’s insights underscore the need for a strategic approach to migration that addresses both the immediate and long-term impacts on Australia’s population and economy.

Existing measures and new policies

The Government has already begun tackling visa hopping through various initiatives. The introduction of no-further-stay conditions on visitor visas and the Genuine Student requirement, implemented in March, are among the measures designed to prevent students from repeatedly renewing their student visas without genuine academic progression. These policies have already blocked thousands of students from exploiting the system by hopping from one student visa to another without advancing in their studies.

Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, Clare O’Neil, emphasised the importance of these changes in revitalising Australia’s migration system.

“The migration system we inherited was completely broken, and our goal is to build a smaller, better planned, more strategic migration system that works for Australia,” O’Neil stated. “Our Migration Strategy outlines a clear plan to close the loopholes in international education, and this is the next step in delivering that plan. We need a migration system which delivers the skills we need, but doesn’t trade in rorts, loopholes, and exploitation.”

Building on these foundations, the Albanese Government is now taking further decisive steps. Starting July 1, two critical changes will be implemented to prevent visa hopping:

Visitor Visa Restrictions

Visitor Visa holders will no longer be able to apply for Student Visas while onshore. This measure closes a loophole that has been increasingly exploited, with over 36,000 applications for the visitor-to-student pathway recorded between July 2023 and May 2024. By tightening this pathway, the Government aims to prevent attempts to bypass the strengthened offshore student visa integrity measures.

Temporary Graduate Visa Restrictions

Temporary Graduate Visa holders will also be prohibited from applying for Student Visas onshore. This policy addresses findings from the Grattan Institute’s recent “Graduates in Limbo” report, which revealed that 32% of Temporary Graduate Visa holders return to study upon their visa’s expiration to prolong their stay in Australia. The new restriction makes it clear that graduates should either secure skilled employment and pursue permanent residency or depart the country, rather than remaining in a state of ‘permanent temporariness.’

Broader Impacts and Future Directions

These new measures complement a range of other policy changes set to take effect on July 1 for Temporary Graduate Visa holders. These include significantly shorter post-study work rights, a reduction in the maximum age limit for applicants from 50 to 35 years, and increased English language requirements, which were implemented in March.

Collectively, these reforms in curbing visa hopping are designed to reduce net overseas migration, aligning with the Government’s goal to halve net overseas migration by the next financial year.

