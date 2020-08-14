“Little brown girl”: Condemning The Australian’s racist cartoon

The mainstream newspaper responded to the backlash by defending the cartoon.

The Australian newspaper is refusing to take down a cartoon published earlier today that is overtly and obscenely discriminatory.

The caricature by Johannes Leak has raised eyebrows for its clearly racist and misogynistic tone.

The cartoon follows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s recent speech about Senator Kamala Harris in which he highlighted the inspiration her candidacy for vice president brings to children of black and brown heritage. The Australian depicted Mr Biden calling Ms Harris a “little brown girl”.

READ ALSO: Telstra employee responds to insensitive comments under ad

The racist cartoon has been condemned by many members of parliament, journalists and writers alike.

Ketan Joshi, a science writer and University of Sydney alumni slammed the mainstream daily newspaper in a tweet.

Here's your little reminder of how ludicrously racist Australian commercial media are. This is in the country's only national daily newspaper: pic.twitter.com/7oN7bjRWLO — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) August 13, 2020

In the same thread of tweets, he added that quotes from Biden’s speech were twisted and taken out of context by The Australian to produce the discriminatory cartoon.

The Democrat is clearly referring to children of colour rather than his running mate, Ms Harris.

Johannes Leak is the son of controversial cartoonist Bill Leak, who has also been similarly accused of racism.

Indian readers will remember his 2105 cartoon in which he criticised the UN’s aid of solar energy to India, by implying it had nothing to do with alleviating poverty – he showed starving Indians eating shards of solar panels with mango pickles.

Chris Dore, editor-in-chief of The Australian has been reported as saying “Johannes was quoting Biden’s words”, and referred to Mr Biden’s recent tweet.

This morning, little girls woke up across this nation — especially Black and Brown girls who so often may feel overlooked and undervalued in our society — potentially seeing themselves in a new way: As the stuff of Presidents and Vice Presidents. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2020

The Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles called the cartoon “offensive” and “racist”. He also called for a national anti-racism strategy to drive out discriminatory practices from Australia.

This morning in the Australian newspaper there’s a cartoon depicting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



It’s offensive and racist.



There should be no place for this in Australia, it diminishes us all.



It’s time for zero tolerance of racism, and a national anti-racism strategy. — Andrew Giles MP (@andrewjgiles) August 13, 2020

READ ALSO: Telstra employee responds to insensitive comments under ad

Labor MP Andrew Leigh demanded that The Australian issue an apology for publishing the racist cartoon.

Racism has no place in Australian public life. The Australian should pull today's offensive cartoon off their website, and issue an immediate apology. #auspol — Andrew Leigh (@ALeighMP) August 13, 2020

A writer for The Guardian expressed disappointment with the mainstream newspaper and emphasised that most Australians would agree with her.

I resent that the outlet that published the racist cartoon is called “The Australian”.



I am Australian and I know I speak for a majority of Australians when I say: we want no part of this racist bullshit.#auspol — Van Badham (@vanbadham) August 14, 2020

Another reporter at the ABC, Matt Bevan strictly denounced the artist. In the same thread said that if this were America, there would be protesting in the streets and Leaks would be fired.

If this was published in an American newspaper there would be street protests demanding he be fired. And he would be. — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) August 13, 2020

We at Indian Link deeply condemn the actions taken by The Australian. We hope mainstream media will be more aware of such discriminatory practices in the future and actively remain anti-racist.

READ ALSO: Kamala Harris is Biden’s choice for VP