fbpx
Lifestyle

Pongal from Australian eyes

Kristen Dias recalls Pongal celebrations as an expat in India, and how she celebrates it now with her Indian-origin husband in Australia

By Kristen Dias
0
Pongal
Source: Canva
Reading Time: 4 minutes

 

May your cup of joy overflow. It’s a saying we’ve read, heard, and expressed many times, but at Pongal in India I experienced a wonderful new interpretation.

The Tamil festival Pongal is a time of prayers for a happy, prosperous, and abundant future. In one of its rituals, a pot of food on the stove is literally made to overflow.

(The word Pongal itself means to boil over or overflow).

May we all have more than enough for our needs.

I was in search of adventure when I got a job as a Science teacher and moved to Bangalore, India. Physics teacher Jyoti (Jo) was an assigned first contact, and she soon became like a mum to me while I was there.

Our school had teachers from all over the world, so of course most of us had no idea of what Pongal was. Jyoti, our ‘cultural guide’, taught us about Indian festivals, about traditions like Rangolis, about mango varieties, and so much more.

I learned that Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated over four days in the south of India and in Sri Lanka (and in spots around the world like Melbourne where a lot of Tamilians have spread!)

At Pongal, Jo came to school with different bowls of food to share with us.

Jo and Kirsten (source: Supplied)

First, she showed us the dry mixture of mung dahl and jaggery which is used to make the most common sweet Pongal dish called Chakkara Pongal. To make this, milk and jaggery are boiled in a new clay pot and it’s allowed to boil over – this is seen as being auspicious as a sign of abundance. Later the sweet Pongal dish is completed by adding rice, mung dahl, cardamom, raisins and nuts.

The next day Jyoti brought what I now know is called Ven Pongal which was a mildly flavoured savoury dish with rice and mung dahl, curry leaves, ginger, cashews, cumin and hing. I thought this dish tasted ok and I learned that it’s usually served with sambar and coconut chutney which really complement each other well. Idli-sambar is my favourite Indian breakfast dish, but I enjoy having sambar with Pongal during the festival time.

One of my favourite stories about Jo and her husband Thyagu, is that one year Jo asked Thyagu if he was going to buy her flowers for Valentine’s Day. He replied, “No I will not. I will buy you Pongal flowers, as Pongal is always close to the 14th of January.” He has continued to buy her Pongal flowers, but not Valentines. I loved his cheeky answer, showing of love and care for his wife.

I enjoyed sharing Pongal with Jo and Thyagu each of the 6 years that I was in India, and now my Indian-origin husband Kayden and I share Pongal at home. We call our family and friends in India, especially our brother-in-law who is Hindu. Last year his wife Daniela was telling us about the different Pongal dishes she has learned to make for their family.

Celebrating Pongal with Jo and family (Source: Supplied)

And of course, I’ll call Jo to wish her for Pongal, and say, “May your cup of joy overflow.”

We may go to one of the family festivals in Melbourne this year, or to a restaurant to celebrate Pongal, as we love to try different dishes and other versions of the same dish.

Here are some options if you are planning to go out with your family to celebrate Pongal in Melbourne.

Source: Canva

Events for Pongal 2023 in Melbourne

Neighbourhood Pongal Event

Sun 15 Jan (from 10am) 23 Freshbrook Avenue Park Truganina, VIC 3029

Tamil Thai Pongal Festival

Sat 21 Jan (9.30-1pm) 255 Pakenham Rd, Pakenham (featuring cooking, sweet food, dance programs, sports activities, etc). This is a good opportunity to meet and talk to people and enjoy the Tamil food.

The Tamil Festival 2023

Sun 22 Jan (8.30am onwards) Gaelic Park 324 Perry Road, Keysborough. A day-long cultural experience and entertainment for the whole family with free entry, making traditional rice pudding (Pongal) in hundreds of pots, stage performances, traditional games and stalls

Restaurants

Khushee Indian Food

At Khushee,  Kayden the chef has designed a special menu for Pongal with authentic Tamilian Sambar and Ven Pongal, as well as some favourites like Potato Poriyal, Chicken 65 and Madras Fish Curry. There are veg and non-veg menu bundles to choose from.

Ananda Bhavan

Anand Bhavan has Ven Pongal on their menu and some combos available with Sambar and Pongal

A2B

A2B has several special Pongal dishes on their menu and usually do special menus for South Indian Festivals

READ ALSO: Lohri and Pongal for the kids

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
NASA’s chief technologist: Another Indian-American bags the post
Next article
Dr Anju Aggarwal: GP of the Year 2022
Kristen Dias
Kristen Dias
Kristen Dias is the cofounder of Khushee Indian Food along with her husband Kayden who's the chef. A lifelong learner, she loves travel and adventure. Kristen loves writing about her experiences in India, the memories she made and what they taught her. She lived in Bangalore, India for 6 years where she met and married Kayden. With a career in education, Kristen has taught Science for over 15 years, including at an international school in India.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Dr Anju Aggarwal GP of the Year 2022

Dr Anju Aggarwal: GP of the Year 2022

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  "I’m a people person, and so I’m perfectly suited to my role as a general practitioner," laughs Anju Aggarwal. She was named GP of the...
NASA chief technologist

NASA’s chief technologist: Another Indian-American bags the post

IANS - 0
  NASA has named Indian-American aerospace industry expert A.C. Charania as its new chief technologist to serve as principal advisor on technology policy and programs...
RRR Golden Globes

RRR at Golden Globes: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song

IANS - 0
  In a first for India, the chart-topping song, Naatu Naatu (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), from S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama RRR...
Australia-beach-murder-accused

Australia beach murder: Singh moves court for extradition to Aus

IANS - 0
  The Indian-origin nurse Rajwinder Singh, accused of killing 24-years-old Toyah Cordingley at a beach in Australia's Queensland in 2018, has moved an application in...
Richard Bell Embassy

Richard Bell’s Embassy a hit at Kochi Biennale

IANS - 0
  An installation set up by noted Australian contemporary artist Richard Bell called Embassy— a symbol of resistance of the people of First Nations, is...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Open App