Lesser-known cathedrals around the world

Religious sites have always held a profound allure for me.

Throughout my travels to over hundred countries, I have had the privilege of visiting several Hindu temples, Buddhist stupas, Jain shrines, Islamic mosques, Jewish synagogues, and countless cathedrals and churches within the Christian tradition.

According to Christian doctrine, a cathedral is defined as the church that serves as the Bishop’s seat.

The cathedrals I have seen across the world have enthralled me by virtue of their pious significance, proud heritage and splendid architecture and artwork.

In Europe, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Sagrada Família Cathedral in Barcelona, the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow and St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Budapest are few to be named from a long list. lesser-known cathedrals

Outside Europe there are some beautiful cathedrals, built mainly by European colonisers – Spanish, French, Portuguese and the British – as part of their mission to expand Christianity alongside territorial extensions. Compared to their European counterparts, they are lesser known in the wider tourism circuit and remain overlooked by many travelers, yet deserve recognition for their historical significance, architectural grandeur, and artistic merit. I list some of them here which have impressed me dearly.

Metropolitan Cathedral (Mexico City, Mexico)

Built in 1656 by the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés on the site of the Templo Mayor of the historic Aztec City of Tenochtitlan, this cathedral stands on a land of a mystical origin at the crossroads of the four cardinal points. Consisting of two bell towers, a central dome, and three main portals, it’s said to be America’s first Cathedral.

Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral (Granada, Nicaragua)

This striking yellow and white neoclassical structure stands out with its grand dome and impressive bell towers. Originally constructed by the Spanish in 1583, the cathedral has undergone several reconstructions due to damage from earthquakes and fires. The current edifice, completed in the early 20th century, is a testament to the city’s colonial heritage and architectural resilience. lesser-known cathedrals

Holy Trinity Cathedral (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Considered the city’s number one attraction, the outside features of this early 20th century shrine features a large copper dome, lanky pinnacles, and several figurines, while the interior showcases richly decorated glass windows, ornate ceilings and artworks on walls. It is also the final resting place for Emperor Haile Selassie and his wife Menen Asfaw.

Christ Church Cathedral (Stone Town, Zanzibar)

Built by British missionaries in 1879 on the location of the last permanent slave market in East Africa, this is a site of international historic and cultural significance. It is one of the most prominent examples of early Christian architecture in East Africa. Earlier known as the ‘Slave Market Church’, the high altar was positioned over the whipping post, and has now become a symbol of emancipation from tyranny worldwide. The cathedral is notable for its Saracenic design, which created a typically Zanzibari eclecticism through its fusion of local, Middle Eastern, and late Victorian Gothic architectural styles.

Metropolitan Cathedral (Manila, Philippines)

Originally constructed in 1571 as a parish church under the Archdiocese of Mexico, this became a separate diocese eight years later. The main façade is adorned with statues of famous saints sculpted in Roman travertine stone. There are 134 stained-glass windows throughout the entire Neo-Romanesque structure. The central door is also remarkable, with important episodes in the history of Manila Cathedral artistically reflected on it

St Joseph Cathedral (Hanoi, Vietnam)

The 1886 inaugurated neo-Gothic St Joseph Cathedral, also a key leftover from the French era, is currently the hub of Hanoi’s Catholic community. Surrounded by cafes and patisseries serving frothy latte, freshly baked croissants or a baguette, the church’s most noteworthy features are the impressive twin bell towers, sumptuous altar and fine stained-glass windows and the towering façade.

Se Cathedral (Goa, India)

Erected in memory of the Portuguese conquest of Goa in 1510 under Afonso de Albuquerque, the imposing Gothic style holy monument Se Cathedral honours Saint Catherine, as the victory fell on her feast day. It boasted two towers on either side of its Tuscany-style façade, but one collapsed after a century and was never replaced. Within the Se Cathedral’s tower hangs the “Golden Bell,” so named for its deep, melodious sound – it immortalises a Portuguese poem. lesser-known cathedrals

St Pauls Cathedral (Kolkata, India)

A landmark of the ‘City of Joy’, this 19th century cathedral was the first Anglican cathedral in Asia. It is widely known for its Indo-Gothic style of architecture, meant to accommodate the Gothic-revival designs to suit the Indian climate. Detailed and intricate artwork adorn the entire structure of the cathedral with colourful, tainted windows and frescoes in Florentine Renaissance style. Inside the cathedral, magnificent carvings and paintings depicting events from the life of St. Paul impress visitors.

St Peter’s Cathedral (Adelaide, Australia)

St Peter’s Cathedral is a 19th century Anglican cathedral in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, often referred to as “City of Churches”. Sitting pretty on one acre of land, it’s the seat of the Archbishop of Adelaide. A significant city landmark, the architecture has similar features to the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris including an ornate rose window above the main entrance which depicts stories of South Australia and the Bible.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Apia, Samoa)

Looming over the harbour, this lofty cathedral is breathtaking. It dates back to 1857, and is the main shrine of the Catholic Archdiocese of Apia, the capital of Samoa. While the overall structure and the interior display Roman-style columns, stained glass windows, and marble floors as per traditional European design, there are many features reflecting Samoan traditions. The entire ceiling is carved with patterns of the Samoan tattoo, and a wonderful Samoan version of The Last Supper is painted on the interior sides of the main dome. lesser-known cathedrals

