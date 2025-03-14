Wander Together: Group travel

Reading Time: 6 minutes

There are many benefits to group tours – your transport, accommodation, sightseeing and meals are taken care of, you’ll have a tour leader to handle logistics, leaving you free to relax, and the cost may well be less than going it alone.

Your enjoyment of a group tour though will be influenced by doing some research beforehand. Here’s how you can get the right fit for you.

Compare

Research the destination you are wanting to visit and note down all the places you’d like to see. Then select those tour operators that go there and narrow your choice down to those that will go to all or most of the places and sites you have chosen as important. Consider the depth of coverage for each destination, for example avoid itineraries that only drive by sites pausing for a photo stop, and spend only one night before moving on, since the time is inadequate to appreciate and absorb the place being visited. An itinerary that covers a lot might look great, but if you want to immerse yourself rather than skimming the surface, you’ll need at least two nights. Look for slower paced journeys that feature fewer stopovers, and double nights in the same hotel, with access to places that would not be open to you otherwise. Also consider the tour operator’s rating and expertise in running tours to the destination, to ensure they run the tour and will provide the back up if anything goes wrong, rather than outsourcing it.

About you

Note down what’s important to you, from a focus on culture, outdoor activities such as hiking, luxury hotels, fine dining, and then seek out tour operators that offer a travel style that matches your interests. Then consider getting the balance right between group tours that include all sightseeing, to those that offer more flexibility, such as optional tours, and free time to self-explore.

Sightseeing

Consider the experiences the tour will offer such as whether cultural activities are included and the opportunity to meet with locals to learn of their culture. And if hikes and physical activities are included, but some in the group are unable to do them, is an option available, such as remaining on the coach? While in Jordan, a focus of the tour was hiking. As several on the tour were unable to hike, the tour leader modified the itinerary and instead took us to a lookout.

Consider too how you will experience an attraction. By comparing itineraries, for my upcoming tour to Chitwan National Park in Nepal, Intrepid provided the most comprehensive coverage with a canoe trip, a jeep ride, optional early risers bird watching tour, and village visit, with two full days spent at the park. If a destination is important to you, ensure you get good coverage.

Accommodation

When it comes to hotels, find out where you’ll be staying at each location, avoiding those that are not centrally located or at a distance from the destination’s main attraction, such as a beach. Then consult a travel site with reviews of the hotels to see that the standard suits you. Also ask the tour operator if the hotels will be subject to any major work that could impact your stay. I didn’t ask, and on a group tour to Jordan, three hotels were undergoing major renovation, were not centrally located, and the pool at one was closed for maintenance.

Dining

Note the meals that are included, since buying your own will add to the cost of your trip. But while it’s tempting to book a group tour that covers all meals, unless it’s a camping trip where options aren’t available, this isn’t ideal. Group meals take a good chunk out of the day, your meal choices will be limited, are generally taken at your hotel, or restaurant that caters to tour groups, and you’ll be dining with the same people over and over. Consider tour operators that provide immersive experiences such as visiting local restaurants, or vineyards. Food is a big part of the cultural experience, so try to get out to experience street food and places where locals dine during your free time. If you have a special diet, ask what you will be given to ensure you will have a suitable substitute.

Fellow travellers

Your trip’s highlights will be magnified when experiences are shared, and your fellow travellers will offer companionship, especially important for solo travellers. You will be together with your tour group for large chunks of each day, so it’s important that they are compatible. Attend briefings and travel talks and consider the type of traveller used in the company’s advertising, since they represent their target market. Ask the tour operator about several departure dates and who is booked on the tour, whether solos or couples, and what the age profile is. Check the activity level, to ensure it matches your level of fitness.

If you are a solo traveller, you will be better suited to a tour with other solo travellers. Solos either pay a single supplement or choose to share a room. If you do opt to share, pack ear plugs and an eye mask and set ground rules early on. Agree on times for sleep, showering, waking and packing. Negotiate your priorities, give each other space, and if you struggle, let your leader know.

As a tour guide, my experience has been that a minority in the group will demand more than their fair share, expecting preferential treatment, and they are endlessly dissatisfied. My advice is to avoid those who will dampen your spirits and engage with those with an interest in the journey. If you have an issue, refer it to your tour leader, but within reason. I was once woken after midnight by a guest who wanted a fluffier pillow!

Budget

Establish what’s covered in the cost. Some group tours include all sightseeing, others offer optional excursions at an additional cost. Choose the optional tours you’ll be taking and add that on. Free time with fewer meals provided, will also add to the cost, so estimate the cost of meals. Book ahead to lock in the price and monitor when sales are offered and consider departures during the off season. Packages that bundle the land and air components may be cheaper than booking flights independently, though it pays to do your research. My friend Jacqui booked a group tour to Taiwan, with airfares included, though flew via Kuala Lumpur with a lengthy layover. Tour operators may also offer to book your flights, though this may be more expensive. Again, do your research, it may be preferable to book your own flights and choose your preferred airline.

Size matters

Group size is an important consideration in choosing a group tour. Larger groups generally mean lower cost, but anything over 20 will result in more time spent waiting to check in at hotels, standing in queues to enter sites, loading bags and getting on and off the coach, longer toilet stops, and less time given to you by your tour leader. The ideal number in my view is around 18. Too small and there might not be enough likeminded travellers, so again, ask the tour operator for the numbers booked for several departure dates. On a tour of Egypt, the group was too small, with only 6, and that was a challenge.

Tour Leader

This role is crucial to your enjoyment. All logistics will be taken care of, all problems rectified to ensure a smooth journey, special diets catered for, and often with the assistance of a local guide, expert and insightful commentary to provide you with a deeper understanding of the places being visited, than if you visited alone. Your tour director works long hours reconfirming the arrangements while on tour. If you have issues, allow them time to resolve them, and don’t overload them with too many requests, or issues that they can’t fix. And don’t forget to tip the tour leader, driver and local guides.

Downside

Group tours do involve inevitable regimentation and predictability, times are scheduled for each day, involving early starts, and you may not be interested in everything you see. Most tour leaders are good, though I did hear one say: “There were no skyscrapers when Sydney was first settled.”

Tour operators and their values

I also consider a tour operator’s mission statement, to determine whether they share the same values, that would include supporting programs to form connections with local communities, travelling in an ethical manner, and being environmentally aware, to ensure I’ll be undertaking a group tour compatible with how I would travel.

