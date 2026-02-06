How Melbourne taught me coffee, weather, and belonging

Reading Time: 3 minutes

I woke up at 2am, freezing. It was June. June and freezing. As if that wasn’t enough, a pani puri craving hit me like a lightning bolt. I instinctively opened Swiggy, only to see a ‘Sorry, we don’t deliver to your location yet.’ That’s when I remembered I was in Melbourne.

Cravings, however, don’t care about geography. So, I threw on my coat and ran to the nearest 7-Eleven. Midnight cravings call for emergency measures. That night, I settled for some chips and hot chocolate. A poor substitute for pani puri, but a very accurate introduction to life in Australia.

I had flown to Melbourne armed with thoughts of making new friends and having long conversations with interesting strangers but ended up running a mini household instead. In my head, a typical day looked like a few classes, a nice dinner and sleep, but in reality, it was a huge pile of dishes and heaps of clothes that appeared out of nowhere. ChatGPT became my routine companion, patiently fielding questions ranging from ‘Why does everything close at 4pm and who decided this?’ to ‘Which internet plan won’t bankrupt me?’

Navigating the city was another unexpected challenge. The CBD is a maze, and I found myself lost more than once, even with Google Maps in hand. Almost every time, a kind stranger appeared and helped me without judgment. Eventually, I came to accept that getting lost in Melbourne served as a rite of passage for every international student. One day, someone greeted me with a cheerful ‘scarn on?’ and I nodded back, hoping to God it meant something safe. I later learnt that it meant ‘What’s going on?’ but by then, emotional damage had already been inflicted. I realised that the Aussie accent was a class I hadn’t enrolled in yet.

As the days passed, Kmart became my saving grace. I don't know where my money went, but I do own 5 glitter packs, 2 trinket boxes and 3 sets of fairy lights or 'emotional-support-clutter' as I like to call it.

Speaking of things that get out of hand, how could I not mention Melbourne’s weather? As someone who likes to be prepared, I carried an umbrella, a coat and a water bottle to university every day, just in case. I have been fully drenched in rain, dried by sunshine fifteen minutes later, and then made to shiver in the cold all in one day.

Cultural surprises became my new normal. But not in the way you'd think. As an international student from India, one of the most euphoric things you could do is attend a yoga chakra-healing session led by a white instructor. Hearing them enthusiastically talk about 'unblocking' my throat chakra made me really wonder if I was missing something about my culture. Why do they know more than I? My root chakra, though, definitely missed my mother's cooking.

I am a huge animal enthusiast, so seeing a kangaroo for the first time was an amazing moment for me. Man, these guys are ripped. Didn’t look gentle at all. I also saw my first aurora, though it mostly looked like an empty sky, but ‘night mode’ to the rescue! It still counted. These were things I only saw online or in textbooks, but now they were a part of my reality. Melbourne’s coffee is better, hands down. Learning to order it is one of the hardships I’d tell my kids about. ‘Flat white. No sugar. With oat milk. Takeaway.’ Truly a mouthful to learn.

Reflecting on these moments, I can say with confidence that I can order my coffee without panic. I can find my way around the city without getting lost. I can survive Melbourne’s unpredictable weather without breaking down.

Like many international students, I’ve found that Australia, with all its eccentricities, is easy to fall in love with. Want a tell-tale sign you’re settling in? When you forget to tap on your Myki. Please tap on your Myki, guys.

