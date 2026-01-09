Indian Link Loves: our January favourites

Reading Time: 3 minutes

READ

Literary tour de force Ruskin Bond has always held a deep interest in the overlooked villages of India. In his latest book The Ghosts of Indian Small Towns: A Journey Through Time (available on Kindle on Jan 12), he delves further into his passion. Instead of solely lamenting the downsides of urbanisation in India, Bond shifts the attention of his readers to the beauty of these villages. In doing so, he wears many hats, including that of a historian, record-keeper, and a storyteller as he traces the lives of those who came before and their impact on the world around them.

WATCH January Favourites

Director Dinjith Ayyathan’s Eko might be one of the most compelling stories to come out of the Malayalam film industry last year (besides Lokah: Chapter 1, of course). This eco-feminist critique wrapped in the gloss of a mystery thriller succeeds because of its breakneck pace, its visually stunning frames and its ability to pull the rug from under the audience with just a sleight of hand. Never bogged down by its own messages, Eko is a reminder of the power of nature and the futility of trying to master it.

LISTEN January Favourites

In Patriot Act, comedian Hasan Minhaj made information that would otherwise require deep-reading, money and access to libraries, freely available to a generation of young people. His latest podcast, Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know aims to do the same, only this time, he relishes being the fool. Experts in season 2 of the beloved podcast series include physicist Neil De Grasse Tyson and journalist Malcolm Gladwell as they educate Minhaj and viewers on topics such as AI, science and history. Both educational and entertaining, it’s the one show you won’t feel guilty bingeing.

EAT January Favourites

No, it’s not a made-up fantasy dessert…for Melbournians at least. Made with ladyfingers infused in a cardamom, rose water and saffron milk, rasmalai tiramisu is the dream dish for those sweet tooths who just cringe at the thought of coffee. Offered at the Ambrosia Restaurant in Melbourne, this indulgent sweet treat is perfect for winding down during these 40 degree days. If you’ve got deep pockets (and the emotional bandwidth), this dish is easy enough to attempt on your own. Just don’t let your Italian neighbours find out about it.

