Indian Link Loves: our December favourites

READ

Meet Vir Das, a self-described fool, outsider and, according to his latest memoir, a misfit. After several successful stand up comedy specials, the comedian has turned to a new craft: memoir writing. His book The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits follows the struggles he experienced during his rise to fame. A powerful story of resilience, this book will be relatable to those who feel out of place, yet choose to stay true to themselves.

WATCH

Snigdha Kapoor's "Holy Curse," begins with a teenager's temper tantrum. However, the main character Radha's meltdown isn't merely an act of rebellion, but one of self-preservation as she fights a family determined to repress her queerness. Within the span of 15 minutes, Kapoor explores familial power dynamics, repressive traditions and showcases how even small acts of rebellion can have an impact. Accessible via YouTube, this film is a reminder of the power of the short film.

LISTEN

If you’re tapped into the Indian music scene then you’ll know rapper Reble AKA Daia Lamare is one to watch. Her recent single “New Riot” is emblematic of her oeuvre thus far; one which pushes against the boundaries of mainstream music and is anchored by her unique voice. The single is an attempt to, as she describes, “embrace” and acknowledge “the universe’s chaos.” With an EP on the horizon, this artist is just getting started.

EAT

It’s barbeque season (already?!) and you’re probably looking to make something different this year. Opting for tacos is a unique move in itself, but why not go further by replacing that taco shell with the humble fenugreek thepla? To try it out first, look no further than the thepla chicken tacos made in Sydney’s MadamJi restaurant. Refreshing and easy to make, it’s a fusion food which will appeal to even the most hardline traditionalists.

